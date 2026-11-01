Vanderbilt Football's Next Big Question: Does Clark Lea Have to Make Some Difficult Coaching Staff Decisions?

NASHVILLE—Clark Lea paused for a second and appeared to be deciding on how honest he should be. He was mulling over how to describe what was racing through his head and knew he couldn’t be entirely unfiltered.

The question was simple, but it appeared to strike a nerve with Lea. It didn’t upset Lea as much as it pierced directly into the topic that he appeared to have on his mind most. Lea probably wished it didn’t come up, but he’s never been one to back away from a difficult question. He hasn’t quite spoken his mind in the way he did following this question, though.

Lea was asked why he thought that Vanderbilt’s defense sputtered out after putting on a show in the first two drives of Vanderbilt’s eventual loss against Kentucky and whether he thought that was a trend.

His answer, with the caveat that he wanted to watch it on film mixed in?

“What I experienced in the moment,” Lea said, “They moved down their sheet faster than we moved down our sheet.”

Lea didn’t say it directly, but his insinuation was that his defense and–presumably–Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Steve Gregory were outcoached by Kentucky’s offensive staff Saturday. It’s hard to argue against that considering Kentucky went for 376 total yards, 173 yards on the ground on 4.4 yards per carry, didn’t turn it over, scored on six of its last seven drives and looked entirely comfortable once Vanderbilt’s offense stopped dominating the time of possession battle. But, it was jarring that Lea said it.

The fact that he did was telling. So was the fact that this isn’t all that different from his early-season undertones in regard to Vanderbilt’s quarterback usage and scheming surrounding Jared Curtis.

Lea clearly isn’t naive to the reality that this is among his worst coaching jobs since taking the Vanderbilt job, if not his worst. He knows that he should be getting more out of this Vanderbilt team than he has to this point. That would explain why Lea appears so exhausted every time he takes the podium following a Vanderbilt loss. He knows this team can and should be better, but it isn’t.

Instead, it’s 3-5 and riding a five-game losing streak coming out of its bye week. It still doesn’t have an identity. It still can’t run the ball, has troubling penalty issues and is entirely underwhelming defensively relative to the expectations that group had prior to the season. It’s demonstrating that it’s the antithesis of what made this program successful in 2024 and 2025.

Lea and company thought they had a strong core of potentially elite players surrounding freshman quarterback Jared Curtis, but they clearly misevaluated a number of their returners and misspent in the transfer portal. One of their highest-paid offensive linemen doesn’t play any sort of meaningful snaps for it. Another is in and out of a starting job. It hit on Old Dominion transfer Ja’Cory Thomas at receiver and has a star in Junior Sherrill, but hitched its wagon to the wrong guys at that position otherwise. It hasn’t utilized tight end transfer Jayvontay Conner as much as it should be.

It hasn’t entirely swung and missed on the defensive line, but it also hasn’t landed game changers there. It certainly hasn’t at cornerback, where its two transfer additions have been bumped out of the rotation. At safety, it got a starter in Ricardo Jones–although he hasn’t been as impactful as he was at Clemson, to say the least.

Even then, this group is more talented than it’s shown all season. It’s repeated that in nearly every press conference. It feels meaningless at this point, other than it furthers the point that this Vanderbilt staff should be getting more out of their team. They had enough money. They had enough returners and should’ve had enough voices in the locker room to ensure that this wouldn’t happen. But, it has.

As a result, Lea is on a path that will lead him towards re-evaluating everyone involved in this. He didn't make staff changes at the bye week, which align with historical trends surrounding the program. But, it would also be surprising if he didn’t make staff changes at season’s end. At least, it would be surprising unless this Vanderbilt team pulls a rabbit out of its hat and changes the outlook of the season by the time this is all over.

That’s not likely, though, and as a result, Lea will likely have to spend some of his quiet hours this week considering what the path forward has to look like here. His program is in a position where he now has to consider what December looks like. He has to consider what January looks like. And June. And next August. He has to think about what 2027 looks like, and who exactly is involved in working to make the best of it.

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