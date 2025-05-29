Vanderbilt Football Season To Start At Night Under The Lights
Vanderbilt will be playing during primetime hours the first three weeks of its 2025 season this upcoming fall.
In an announcement Thursday morning of the schedule for the first three weeks of the new college football season, it revealed that the Commodores will start their season at home with a night game against Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and SECN+.
But that’s not all. The next two games for Vanderbilt will also be played at night. In Week 2, the Commodores will travel to Lane Stadium to take on Virginia Tech at 6:30 p.m. CT on ACC Network. Then, they will travel to Columbia, South Carolina for a night game to open their conference slate at South Carolina at either 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT on either ESPN or SEC Network.
Similar to last season, the SEC and ESPN will announce kickoffs for the remainder of the season in June.
Vanderbilt is coming off a 7-6 season, its best season since the Commodores went 9-4 in 2013. With a 6-6 regular season record, the Commodores finished above .500 thanks to a 35-27 win over Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl. Last season was the first time Vanderbilt reached a bowl game since losing the Texas Bowl to Baylor in 2018.
Vanderbilt racked up wins against Virginia Tech, Auburn and most notably, Alabama during the 2024 season as the Commodores also played Texas and Tennessee tough as well.
This upcoming fall, Vanderbilt faces another tough SEC schedule. On top of traveling to Virginia Tech and South Carolina, Vanderbilt will also travel to Alabama, Texas and Tennessee this fall with home games against LSU and Auburn.
Here is the full 2025 Vanderbilt schedule.
Aug. 30 vs. Charleston Southern - 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+/SECN+)
Sept. 6 at Virginia Tech - 6:30 p.m. CT (ACC Network)
Sept. 13 at South Carolina - 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT (ESPN or SEC Network)
Sept. 20 vs Georgia State - TBA
Sept. 27 vs Utah State - TBA
Oct. 4 at Alabama - TBA
Oct. 11 BYE
Oct. 18 vs LSU - TBA
Oct. 25 vs Missouri - TBA
Nov. 1 at Texas - TBA
Nov. 8 vs Auburn - TBA
Nov. 15 BYE
Nov. 22 vs Kentucky - TBA
Nov. 29 at Tennessee - TBA