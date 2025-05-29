Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Football Season To Start At Night Under The Lights

After finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2013, the Commodores will begin the first three weeks of the season playing at night.

Graham Baakko

Vanderbilt running back Makhilyn Young (22) takes the handoff from Vanderbilt quarterback Drew Dickey (7) during the Vanderbilt Football Black and Gold Spring Game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Vanderbilt running back Makhilyn Young (22) takes the handoff from Vanderbilt quarterback Drew Dickey (7) during the Vanderbilt Football Black and Gold Spring Game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt will be playing during primetime hours the first three weeks of its 2025 season this upcoming fall.

In an announcement Thursday morning of the schedule for the first three weeks of the new college football season, it revealed that the Commodores will start their season at home with a night game against Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and SECN+.

But that’s not all. The next two games for Vanderbilt will also be played at night. In Week 2, the Commodores will travel to Lane Stadium to take on Virginia Tech at 6:30 p.m. CT on ACC Network. Then, they will travel to Columbia, South Carolina for a night game to open their conference slate at South Carolina at either 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT on either ESPN or SEC Network.

Similar to last season, the SEC and ESPN will announce kickoffs for the remainder of the season in June.

Vanderbilt is coming off a 7-6 season, its best season since the Commodores went 9-4 in 2013. With a 6-6 regular season record, the Commodores finished above .500 thanks to a 35-27 win over Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl. Last season was the first time Vanderbilt reached a bowl game since losing the Texas Bowl to Baylor in 2018.

Vanderbilt racked up wins against Virginia Tech, Auburn and most notably, Alabama during the 2024 season as the Commodores also played Texas and Tennessee tough as well.

This upcoming fall, Vanderbilt faces another tough SEC schedule. On top of traveling to Virginia Tech and South Carolina, Vanderbilt will also travel to Alabama, Texas and Tennessee this fall with home games against LSU and Auburn. 

Here is the full 2025 Vanderbilt schedule.

Aug. 30 vs. Charleston Southern - 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+/SECN+)

Sept. 6 at Virginia Tech - 6:30 p.m. CT (ACC Network)

Sept. 13 at South Carolina - 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT (ESPN or SEC Network)

Sept. 20 vs Georgia State - TBA

Sept. 27 vs Utah State - TBA

Oct. 4 at Alabama - TBA

Oct. 11 BYE

Oct. 18 vs LSU - TBA

Oct. 25 vs Missouri - TBA

Nov. 1 at Texas - TBA

Nov. 8 vs Auburn - TBA

Nov. 15 BYE

Nov. 22 vs Kentucky - TBA

Nov. 29 at Tennessee - TBA

Graham Baakko
GRAHAM BAAKKO

Graham Baakko is a writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI, primarily covering football, basketball and baseball. Graham is a recent graduate from the University of Alabama, where he wrote for The Crimson White, WVUA-FM, WVUA 23 as he covered a variety of Crimson Tide sports. He also covered South Carolina athletics as a sportswriting intern for GamecockCentral.

