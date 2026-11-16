Vanderbilt Football Stock Exchange Following Vanderbilt Football’s Loss to No. 3 Alabama

NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt football lost to No. 3 Alabama Saturday afternoon 21-6 and fell to 4-6 on the season.

The Commodores played well defensively, but were unable to generate much of anything on offense. They had their opportunities deep in Alabama territory, but ended up scoring on just one of their three red zone possessions.

With the loss, Vanderbilt must now win its last two games for it to be bowl eligible. That can feel like a tall hill to climb with Florida and Tennessee still on the schedule.

Against Alabama, though, there were some good individual performances and some others that need to show more on the field the next couple of weeks. Here is the Vanderbilt football stock exchange following the loss to the Crimson Tide.

Who Raised Their Stock

Bryan Longwell

Vanderbilt linebacker Bryan Longwell certainly raised his stock over the weekend. Longwell was everywhere on the field Saturday and was the leading tackler for the Commodores with 13 tackles on the day.

Longwell did a great job of getting through Alabama’s front and getting to Keelon Russell. Longwell finished with four tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit on Russell. Longwell has long been one of the leaders of Vanderbilt’s defense and is always ready to play in the biggest games.

Saturday, he proved he was ready and again showed how effective he can be against top competition.

Dontae Carter

Now-cornerback Dontae Carter raised his stock Saturday by getting his first career interception and putting Vanderbilt’s offense in great field position in the first half. Carter was amongst the crowd that pressured Russell on a tipped pass that landed in Carter’s hands.

At the time, it was a critical moment in the game where it felt like an upset could have been in the making. Ultimately, that did not happen. But Carter was able to make a play he will always remember whenever his college career is finished.

Steve Gregory

There must be credit given to Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Steve Gregory. At times this season, he has appeared in the other section of these stories this season. Saturday was probably his best game of the season.

Gregory’s defense did its job for about 48 of the 60 minutes of the games. In total, Vanderbilt’s defense allowed just 309 total yards and a 6-for-15 conversion rate on third down. Perhaps the third down numbers could be better, but it is an improvement compared to what Vanderbilt has allowed in previous games this fall.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The end of the first half and beginning of the second half is where Vanderbilt failed to be productive. From the closing seconds of the first half to the midway point of the third quarter, Alabama scored 21 points. Outside of those minutes, Vanderbilt did not allow the Crimson Tide to score.

On top of it all, Vanderbilt’s defense forced two turnovers that helped keep itself in the game despite the offensive struggles.

Who Lowered Their Stock

Vanderbilt Offensive Line

It is not hard to say why Vanderbilt’s offense line has ended up on this list this week.

The Commodores offense line committed far too many penalties against Alabama and it hurt deeply in the end. Vanderbilt’s offensive line committed six penalties in the game, which does not count penalties from Maurice Veney or Ja’Cory Thomas.

It was a dysfunctional day from Vanderbilt’s offense as a whole. Whether it was the penalties or the overall operation, there was just not much flow to the game for Vanderbilt. In addition, the pass protection has been better this season. Jared Curtis was running for his life throughout the game.

The Commodores’ offensive line cannot have the type of performance against Alabama and expect to win games.

Vanderbilt Rushing Attack

At first, it looked like Vanderbilt was going to try and do what it did to pull off the upset in 2024. Vanderbilt started the afternoon off well running the ball. It looked like the formula from two years ago could work again.

But, it did not. By the end of the game, Vanderbilt finished with 12 rushing yards for 23 attempts. That does factor in the sacks that Curtis took in the game. The running back duo of Sedrick Alexander and MK Young combined for 12 carries for 36 yards.

Vanderbilt felt like it established some sort of identity in the win over Mississippi State a week ago, but that feels like a distant memory almost. Maybe it can generate something in the run game in the next two weeks, though.

Tim Beck

The playcalling from Tim Beck was not at its best against Alabama. It felt like there were too many plays that went side-to-side rather than plays down the field. Whether it was the jet sweep to Martel Hight or a short throw to the sideline to any receiver, Vanderbilt did not run enough plays over the middle.

Vanderbilt has found success over the middle of the field at times this season and Curtis has an arm that can push the ball down field. Calling too many plays that went east to west is why Beck ends up on this week’s list.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.