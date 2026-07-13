Vanderbilt Football Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 7

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football is in a new era under head coach Clark Lea as it moves forward after a program-best 10-3 season, but does so while replacing star quarterback Diego Pavia and star tight end Eli Stowers.

Lea and company believe that the program can move forward as winners, though, and the amount of experience they bring back is at the forefront of the reasons why.

Lea has the 34th most experienced offense in the country, the No. 4 defense in the country, is No. 2 in game experience in the country and No. 12 in returning starts.

“Just in terms of quality depth, I mean, this is probably the best team we've had,” Lea told Vandy on SI. “Obviously, we have some big gaps to fill, and some of those gaps were our production leaders from a year ago, but I like this team. I like where we are.”

This Vanderbilt team doesn’t appear to have the elite names at the top of the roster that Lea’s 2025 team did, but he believes he’s got a capable group at every level.

In Vandy on SI’s top 20 players list, all three phases will be represented, as well as every offensive and defensive position group.

No. 7: CJ Heard

Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard (8) celebrates after blocking a pass to a Tennessee player in the end zone during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a safety room that Vanderbilt has recruited exceptionally well in over the past few high school cycles, its best player is an underdog who came via the transfer portal.

Heard led the team in tackles in 2025 and was a big-play preventer on the back end. He defended three passes, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.

Now, he believes he has more ahead.

“I'm gonna be a guy that creates turnovers, if that's interceptions, forced fumbles, I'm making a lot of plays on the ball,” Heard told Vandy on SI. “I'm gonna be around the ball a lot. I’m going to be one of the best faces in the SEC on defense not only because I play, but because of my leadership with the way I’m going to bring the team together and the defense together.”

Why No. 7?

Heard still has to take a step into true stardom, but he’s at least a steadying presence for this Vanderbilt team that is among its most reliable players.

It’s a given that Heard will be around the ball and will rack up tackles, but if he’s going to rise on the list he’s going to have to make more plays on the ball. His confidence is sky high going into 2026, though.

“Expect a player who's going to play with a lot of effort, man. Like, you turn that tape, you're gonna see effort every snap. Whatever it takes to help the team win, I'm willing to do it,” Heard said “I'm going to take away the ball this year, just the coaches trust me, put me in positions. I just feel like this is the year that everything is going to lay all out for me.”

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