Vanderbilt Football Makes Top 8 for Three Star Texas Recruit

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt football head coach Derek Mason and his staff continued their work on the recruiting trail. They received some welcome news on Monday when Dawain Lofton, a three-star Texas standout named the Commodores as one of eight finalists for his signature. 

While currently a three-star, Lofton's ranking is almost assured to increase with another like his last, where he was named district MVP of District 4-5A along with being named first-team All-State by the states Associated Press Sports Directors. 

Standing 5'11" 165-pounds, Lofton posted a personal best 4.5 forty-yard dash time last season while grabbing 55 receptions for 1,216 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also ran for 332 yards on 60 carries, an average of 5.3 yards per attempt, and another 13 scores as a junior for Ft. Worth's North Side High School. 

According to Rivals.com, Loston is considered a one-hundred percent lock to Mississippi State, which along with Colorado, San Diego State, Virginia Tech, Washington State, SMU, Arkansas State, and the Commodores compile his final eight schools under consideration at this time. 

Of course, those finalists could change at any time, especially if Lofton continues his upward trajectory next season and earns other offers in the process. 

"Da'Wain is a great kid that genuinely wants to do the right thing on a daily basis," said North Side head coach Joseph Turner in an interview published in the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram last season. "His 3.8 GPA will show the type of student that he is during school, and the teachers love him. His play on the field speaks for itself. We're honored to coach a kid of his caliber."

Lofton led the talent-rich Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex in receiving yards last season for the Steers, despite his squad posting a 5-5 regular season mark before losing to Wichita Falls, 40-21 in a Class 5A Division 2 bi-district playoff matchup.

"You could see the flashes of his athleticism when he was younger, and he continued to get better," Turner said. "None of his success surprises me because I have seen him work hard every day since the seventh grade. Da'Wain has done everything that I have asked of him and more. His best plays are at practice where he's doing stuff that's starting to become normal for us to see. We've become accustomed to the big plays by now."

Lofton has not announced a timetable for his final commitment at this time. 

