Vanderbilt Fans Boo Commodores at Halftime, Trailing to Delaware

NASHVILLE -- There is a very interesting development for Vanderbilt football right now and it is not a good one for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt, who once led Delaware 14-0, now trails the Blue Hens 17-14 going into halftime and were met with boos from fans going into the locker room. After punting on its first two drives, the Commodores were able to score back-to-back touchdowns off short fields to go up 14-0.

It looked as if Vanderbilt was going to cruise to a victory, but think again. Delaware scored a field goal shortly after Vanderbilt took a 14-0 lead. Two possessions later, the Blue Hens found ways to capitalize off two big defensive mistakes by Vanderbilt. Delaware found a hole in Vanderbilt's defense for a 33-yard pass completion before drawing a pass interference call in the end zone, getting the ball at the two-yard line.

A few plays later, Delaware snuck into the end zone for a touchdown to make it 14-10.

Vanderbilt did have one more chance to score before half, though. The Commodores had 32 seconds before halftime to go down the field and extend their lead. Instead, Vanderbilt went three-and-out and Delaware blocked the punt on fourth down. The punt landed right in the hands of a Delaware defender and he took it the final few yards into the endzone, giving the Blue Hens their first lead.

When Vanderbilt took a knee to go into halftime, its fans let their players hear them loud and clear. Fans boo'd Vanderbilt off the field as the Commodores jogged to the locker room.

Vanderbilt was able to find a sense of rhyhtm and momentum on its two scoring drives in the first half, but both of those drives started on the Delaware 40-yard line or closer to the goal line. Vanderbilt has not scored on a drive when it started in its own territroty thus far.

Both Blaze Berlowitz and Jared Curtis have made multiple appearances in the game. Berlowitz started the game and went 3-for-9 passing in the first half for 29 yards. Curtis went 6-for-9 passing with 94 yards in the first half.

There is still 30 minutes of playing toime left in the game, but so far there is something brewing at FirstBank Stadium that no one thought would happen today. The Commodores are looking to come back retake the lead.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.