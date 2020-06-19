Vanderbilt Football Unsung Hero Larry Leathers Retires

In the world of college athletics, players, and coaches who get recognition for wins and losses but are many others who work behind the scenes that are equally vital to a program.

One unsung hero of Vanderbilt football for the last 19 years has been Larry Leathers, who over those years served as senior assistant athletic director of communications for the Commodores.

Leathers will serve his final day on the job Friday, retiring from a position he loved and that loved him in return. It is a bittersweet moment for everyone at Vanderbilt and those in the media who know Larry.

I'm fortunate to be one of those people, though having spent one season on the Vanderbilt beat, it was Leathers who I first made contact with when I began.

Having has no previous interactions with Vanderbilt Athletics; I sent an email to Leathers requesting credentials for the 2019 football season. Not knowing him, or much about the inner workings of the Commodores athletic department, I was somewhat apprehensive at first.

That apprehension didn't last long as Leathers was quick to respond and to get me off and running with access to games and every weekly press availability for coach Derek Mason and his players.

Gamedays were a pleasure with Leathers, who was always there early and always ready to save hello and help in any way he could. He was a fountain of information, sharing stats and quotes and teaching the new guy how things worked around McGugin Center and Vanderbilt Stadium.

It wasn't just home games though, as Leathers was there on road trips too, doing the same things in Oxford and even more in Knoxville.

I've shared the story before, but for those that might have missed it back then, I had a slight accident and took a fall inside the press box at Neyland Stadium during the first quarter of the Commodores game with Tennessee.

In the fall, I managed to strike my head twice on the way down. I wasn't injured, just a mild headache and a bruised ego, but it was Leathers who was the first person to check reach me after I hit the ground. He, along with the ushers, helped me up and got me checked out by medical personnel. It was all a bit embarrassing, but it showed how much one person cared about not only his job but the people he dealt with in doing it.

Many other outstanding people work inside Vanderbilt Athletics. Still, Larry was my first impression, and as he retires today, he leaves a lasting one on the former players, coaches, staff members, and media members- including myself-that he helped along the way.

Congratulations on a great career at Vanderbilt, and best of luck in whatever you do next, Larry. Your dedication, hard work, and patience, and friendship never when unnoticed and will not be forgotten.

