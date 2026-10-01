Vanderbilt Football Week 5 Initial Injury Report Before Game Against Georgia

Vanderbilt football is looking to bounce back after dropping its first game of the season in its SEC opener against Auburn. This week, the Commodores turn their focus on their most difficult game of the regular season, a trip to face the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

Before Vanderbilt leaves Nashville for Athens, Wednesday’s initial player availability report dropped. All together, Vanderbilt has eight total players listed on Wednesday night’s report ranging from "Out" to "Probable."

Vanderbilt will once again be missing four players this week. Cornerback Jaylin Lackey and linebacker Jamison Curtis will both miss this weekend's game as they both continue to recover from what Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea called a soft tissue injuries. Initially, those two were listed as "week-to-week" when their injuries began to surface. Evidently, Vanderbilt will be without both of them again.

In addition to Lackey and Curtis' absences, Vanderbilt will be without defensive linemen Aaron Bryant and Nikhil Jefferson. Ahead of the Commodores' game against NC State, Lea announced that Bryant would be out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

However, the biggest surprise on Vanderbilt's injury report is not who will be absent from the game, but the player that is listed as "Questionable" for the game. Vanderbilt five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis has been listed as "Questionable" on the initial injury report.

Nobody expected Curtis to be listed on the injury report considering that he played the entire game against Auburn and did not come out of the game at any point Vanderbilt's offense was on the field.

There are a few other key players that are listed on the initial injury report as well that are listed as "Probable." Vanderbilt's top EDGE rusher Miles Capers, starting center Lyndon Cooper and starting offensive tackle Clinton Azubuike are all listed on the injury report as "Probable."

Vanderbilt’s initial injury report. Jared Curtis is listed as “Questionable.” pic.twitter.com/D3mIozOspM — Graham Baakko (@GrahamBaakko) October 1, 2026

The Commodores have four players on Wednesday's injury report it cannot afford to miss in any game, especially this weekend's game against No. 2 Georgia. The good news is that it is just Wednesday and there will be updated statuses later in the week. Lea has his second weekly press conference Thursday, where he will likely be asked about the status of his guys.

Vanderbilt will look to pull off what would be a true stunner of a result on the road against a national title contender Saturday. The Commodores and Bulldogs are scheduled to kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

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