Vanderbilt Forces 'Fire Brian Kelly' Chants from LSU Fans During Recent Matchup
The Vanderbilt Commodores came up just short of pulling off another massive upset in what has been a special 2024 college football season. After pushing the LSU Tigers to the full limit, they ended up falling by a final score of 24-17.
Even though they ended up losing, it was another step in what has been an impressive football season for Vanderbilt.
Following the loss, the Commodores sit at just 6-5. The record may not look terribly impressive, but looking at their schedule they have shown flashes of massive potential.
Led by head coach Clark Lea, Vanderbilt has lost to then No. 7 ranked Missouri by just three points, defeated No. 1 ranked Alabama 40-35, lost to then No. 5 ranked Texas by three points, and now lost to LSU by just a touchdown.
There is nothing to be upset about by the losses on that list.
During the game last night, the Commodores forced a ton of frustration for the LSU fan base. At one point in the game, the fans started chanting "Fire Kelly."
Of course, they're referring to Tigers' head coach Brian Kelly.
Take a look at the video of the LSU fans clearly calling for their head coaches job:
While they didn't win the game, causing this much internal frustration for a power school like LSU is a win in and of itself. It shows just how far Vanderbilt has come.
Looking ahead to the future, the 2024 college football season could be a massive stepping stone for the Commodores. If they can gain some momentum on the recruiting trail from their ability to contend with the elite of the SEC, they could grow the program very quickly.
To finish out the season, Vanderbilt will have another opportunity to shock the nation. They will play host to the highly ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
If they can find a way to finish out the season with another massive upset win, the Commodores will give themselves an even better chance to be a key player in the transfer portal and in recruiting.
All of that being said, this season has been way more than any Vanderbilt fan could have asked to see. The program is back on track and there is a very bright future ahead of the Commodores.