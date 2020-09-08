Vanderbilt Freshman Makes Top-25 Newcomers List

The Vanderbilt Commodores football team, like the rest of their conference brethren, has a lot riding on the 2020 season. Playing football in a pandemic is something none of the players, coaches, or school administrators have every had to deal with before, and it is proving challenging.

Still, as we move closer to the kickoff of the SEC schedule, the Commodores find themselves in another unique position. The need for a starting quarterback.

Currently, four players are battling for the honor of being named the starting quarterback for the team's season opener against Texas A & M in College Station.

Of those four, one player, true freshman Ken Seals has garnered the majority of the talk and attention at the position.

The Texas native joined the Commodores and brought a big reputation with him from a highly productive high school career. However, that doesn't always translate into instant success.

However, Seals seems to be proving himself and could earn the starting nod for game one.

On Monday, Saturday Down South published an article listing the top-25 freshmen of the SEC. This list included the Seals, as mentioned earlier, who not only cracked the top-25 but was solidly in the top-10 list of newcomers.

Here's what SDS said of the Commodores young signal-caller.

6. QB Ken Seals, Vanderbilt "Probably not a name many expected to see on this list, but there’s an excellent chance the freshman from Texas begins the season as Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback. The Commodores completely turned over the QB room from this point last season and Seals not only was garnering buzz during spring practice (yes, Vanderbilt did get in several spring practices), the coaching staff was prepared to start him entering training camp a source tells SDS. Of all the quarterbacks signed by SEC programs in the 2020 cycle, Seals will likely be the first to start a game."

There has been no indication from Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason as to who might be leading the quarterback competition. Still, speculation has suggested Seals is a strong candidate for some time now.

However, according to this article, "sources" are indicating Seals does indeed have at least a small lead in the competition.

Mason will continue to play it close to the vest, and it will likely be the game week before that question is answered officially. Mason indicated as much during his press conference last week.

Still, the debate and speculation will continue, but then what would college football be without speculation.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.