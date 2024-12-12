Vanderbilt Gets Visit From Former Five-Star Recruit, Transfer Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
It was not a heavy recruiting cycle for Vanderbilt this time around.
That was something planned by Clark Lea and his staff, with them focusing on bringing in established players at the collegiate level who can impact their team immediately to help them win games, something that will make them more attractive to high schoolers around the country going forward.
So far, the Commodores have added talent.
They have already earned a commitment from former Alabama edge rusher Keanu Koht, a four-star recruit out of high school.
And now, Vanderbilt is looking to aim even higher in the portal, bringing in Texas A&M defensive line transfer Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy for a visit.
The Commodores get the early visit, bringing him to campus on Dec. 12 and 13 before he is scheduled to go see South Carolina.
Being the first place to see worked well for Vanderbilt in the Koht process since he canceled his trip to Ole Miss that was supposed to take place after he left Nashville.
This would be a major win and huge addition for Lea and this team.
Brownlow-Dindy was a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, ranked 17th overall and as the fifth-best defensive lineman by 247Sports Composite.
He's gotten limited reps during his time at College Station, only appearing in one game during his freshman season when he redshirted, while also playing in just seven contests combined the past two years.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, he would bring the requisite size and athleticism to this Commodores roster they need on the interior to compete against SEC teams.
It will be interesting to see how this develops.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 also pointed how he's working on scheduling visits to Alabama and North Carolina, something that could be hard to compete with considering the allure of the Crimson Tide and now that Bill Belichick has been named the new head coach of the Tar Heels.