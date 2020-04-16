Vanderbilt Linebacker Up Before The Sun



Feleti Afemui starts his day an hour before sunrise, preparing for online Zoom classes originating back in Nashville. It’s just the beginning of a long and interesting day for the Commodore linebacker.



Afemui’s daily routine has been turned upside-down in the month since Vanderbilt University officials closed on-campus classes in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.



The COVID-19 decisions forced Afemui to drastically alter his schedule. Now living in Kihei, Hawaii, the junior is awake early and up late to keep up with his athletic, academic and family demands.



Surrounded by an abundance of family and friends, Afemui is cherishing every day.



“It’s been challenging, but it’s also been a blessing to our family,” Afemui said. “This has brought us back together. We’re really enjoying each other’s company and I’m happy about that.”



Recently, we reached out to the former Maui High scholar athlete to see how he was adapting to life 4,272 miles away from the West End campus



Feleti, let’s discuss school first. Tell us about the adjustment of living in Hawaii, and taking virtual classes in a different time zone?

That’s been pretty tough. Over here (in Maui), the time difference from Nashville is five hours, so I’m awaking up at 4 or 5 in the morning to make the (virtual) classes. That’s how I start my day, and it gets busy from there. I also try to get study time before lunch and in the evening.



What classes are you currently taking?

It’s a busy semester. I’m taking a statistics-math, HOD (Human and Organizational Development) 2100 about understanding organizations, behavioral science, and another HOD class on public policy and leadership theory.



Talk us through a regular day now in your hometown?

As I mentioned, I wake up early for the classes, then get in a workout with my trainer and try to get some study time in. At lunch, we have meetings, then I go with Dad to help him with work. After that, I work out on the beach with some cousins who are also back home from college, go home for dinner, study some more, and it’s time for sleep.



After word spread of the coronavirus and Vanderbilt announced its decision to end in-person classes, talk about the flight home to Maui.

It was kind of weird. The plane was really packed and a lot of people were wearing masks. I didn’t bring a mask, and honestly, the whole time, I was thinking I probably needed one. Once I got on the plane and looked around, it was a little intimidating knowing how long that flight was going to last. Honestly, I was pretty nervous the whole time.



Has your hometown and the island been affected by COVID-19?

I don’t know someone personally that has coronavirus. On the island, there are about 30 cases. Our community is pretty good, but it’s really quiet, a lot more so than normal. A lot of places are closed, such as the parks. We practice social distancing as best we can.



Are stay-at-home orders in effect in your community?

No, there isn’t a stay-at-home order, but it’s still very quiet.



Let’s talk some football? How often do you communicate, and how do you communicate with Vanderbilt coaches and fellow student-athletes?

Mostly through texts, phone calls and Zoom (video) meetings. We have meetings at 12:30 p.m. and that’s been good because I’m usually home at that time. When the meetings conclude, that’s when I go help my dad at work.



Talk about your relationship with Ted Roof, your new defensive coordinator and position coach. How often do you talk?

It’s been really good. Coach has been outstanding just communicating with us, checking in to show he cares about us. He calls and texts a lot, letting us know he’s there. I’ve talked with Coach three or four times this week, regarding everything from family and classes to the playbook. We’re excited to continue to learn from him and build on our relationship.



Has this unusual period in your college life impacted your love for football and desire to play?

It’s really crazy. This kind of feels like high school all over again. You’re back home, back with your family and friends. It really makes me realize why I went to Nashville and Vanderbilt in the first place. I also talk to all my cousins about the journey we’re going through because we’re all on the mainland (at college) trying to make it better for our families. We’ll all be better people for going through this period.



Feleti, talk about living in Hawaii. What’s a typical dinner in the Afemui home? What do you and your siblings do for fun at home?

Curry chicken with some sweet potatoes is definitely one of my favorites. My mom and all my aunties make it. The beach is a 5-minute walk from the house, and we’re more into boogie boards than surfing. Playing a lot of video games, from Madden, NFL and NBA to Call of Duty and Fortnite. I’m also trying to teach my brother how to work out and train.



What has this last month meant to you and your family?

Honesty, I’d say it been somewhat of a blessing for our family. Before this, everything was work, work, work. This has brought us back together and allowed us to take a step back and have some family time. We’ve been hanging out a lot and enjoying each other’s company.

