Vanderbilt Linebacker Wins Conference Award: The Anchor
Following Vanderbilt’s statement win at Virginia Tech, one Commodore got recognized Monday afternoon for his performance in Blacksburg.
Vanderbilt linebacker Nick Rinaldi won SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the SEC announced. Rinaldi is the first student-athlete from Vanderbilt to win a weekly honor since the start of the academic year.
Rinaldi was one of the leaders of the defensive end for Vanderbilt Saturday night as he finished with six total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a recorded quarterback hurry that forced Virginia Tech to kick a field goal on the opening drive of the game. Rinaldi has now led the Commodores in tackles in two of the past three games, dating back to the bowl victory over Georgia Tech last season.
Rinaldi’s performance was one of many performances by players on the defense that helped lead an incredible defensive turnaround against Virginia Tech. After allowing 20 points in the first half, Vanderbilt’s defense shut out the Hokies after halftime while the offense scored 34 unanswered points.
The Dover, Massachusetts native did not start playing football until his senior year of high school as he walked-on to the team as a freshman in 2022. Now as a senior, Rinaldi’s role has evolved into an impactful one throughout the course of his career.
Rinaldi and the rest of the Vanderbilt defense will look to pull off a road upset Saturday night at No. 11 South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt volleyball at California, 9 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games scheduled yesterday.
Did You Notice?
Heading into tonight’s game at California, Vanderbilt volleyball head coach Anders Nelson shared his mindset heading into the match.
“It’s our first extended road trip, so we’re excited about that. It’s the part in the season where every week is different in terms of how the schedule plays out. So I think you have to take it day by day. We’ll have two days of practice before we get out there and we have got to get better. We know we’re going to keep getting better throughout the season with the pieces we have,” Nelson said.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
54 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“Surprised? [at the sparse attendance] “It’s Vandy. There must have been something good on TV.”- Steve Spurrier