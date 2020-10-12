Vanderbilt-Missouri Game Postponed

According to multiple sources, and now confirmed by Vanderbilt, the Commodores will not travel to Columbia this weekend to face the Missouri Tigers as previously scheduled.

The Commodores had 56 scholarship players Saturday during their loss to South Carolina and could be below the conference minimum of 53 players recommended for playing a game this weekend.

The matchup between Missouri and Vanderbilt was set to be the Homecoming game for the Tigers and was scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and air on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt's bye week is Oct. 24, with Missouri's set for Nov. 7; the league would either have to move multiple games or postpone the matchup until Dec. 12, which is an open week across the conference for this exact eventuality.

UPDATE FROM VANDERBILT

: Due to a lack of available scholarship student-athletes, the Oct. 17 football game at Missouri will be postponed to a later date. The action is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, which includes a minimum threshold of at least 53 scholarship student-athletes available to participate. The shortage of available scholarship student-athletes is due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs.

“The league and universities have been prepared for the likelihood of disruptions within the season while we all navigate the various challenges and complexities of competing during a global pandemic. As always, we are committed to taking whatever steps necessary for the health and safety of our students and community,” said Candice Lee, Vanderbilt’s vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director.

“While we share in the disappointment that this Saturday’s game will be postponed, our program is deeply appreciative of the tireless efforts put forth by student-athletes, university officials, conference administrators and medical experts who have risen to the challenge of helping us navigate these unprecedented circumstances,” said head coach Derek Mason. “The safety and well-being of our student-athletes will remain a top priority as we continue the season, and we look forward to returning to competition.”

The process for rescheduling the Oct. 17 game at Missouri is underway in partnership with conference officials.