Vanderbilt Officially Announces Addition Of Udeze To Football Staff

Kenechi Udeze is the newest member of the Vanderbilt Commodores football coaching staff, the university announced on Tuesday. He will coach linebackers for Derek Mason and the Commodores this season.

A four year veteran of the NFL and former first-round draft selection, Udeze was an All-American and National Defensive Player of the Year for the 2003 National Championship winning USC Trojans. He retired from the NFL after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Udeze has spent time coaching in both the NFL and college ranks and brings vast experience from both levels to the Commodores.

Most recently, Udeze served as an analyst for the LSU Tigers last season as part of their undefeated national championship team under head coach Ed Orgeron, who was his position coach at USC during his college career.

“I have had nothing but the utmost respect for Kenechi Udeze as a student-athlete, professional player and a proven coach,” Mason said. “When he played for the Minnesota Vikings during my time as a defensive assistant with the organization, it was evident that he was a true student of the game. His career path and success speak for itself, and we’re excited to have him join our program.”

