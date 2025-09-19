Vanderbilt Placing Emphasis on Ted Hurst Ahead of Matchup With Georgia State
Nashville—How can anyone within this Vanderbilt football program forget the name Ted Hurst?
Even if they don’t know the name, they’ve gotta remember what Hurst did to them a year ago as he went for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia State’s eventual 36-32 upset over Vanderbilt.
For as much as that night was about Vanderbilt’s lack of focus throughout the week, it was also about Hurst. Vanderbilt’s week of preparation ahead of the back half of its home-and-home with Georgia State is, too.
“They’re going to feature maybe the best receiver we’ve faced to this point,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “He’s a really good player. We learned that last year.”
All things considered, that statement means something coming from Vanderbilt’s head coach–who has called defensive plays against South Carolina and Virginia Tech already this season.
Hurst likely has the ability to be a power-five player, but opted to return to Georgia State rather than making the move up. He’s already picked up where he left off last season despite a slow opener against Ole Miss.
The senior wide receiver already has 18 receptions and 275 yards this season as well as two touchdowns and a 15.3 yard average. He’s at the top of Vanderbilt’s scouting report yet again.
“He’s a good receiver,” Vanderbilt STAR Randon Fontenette said. “Tall, long, he can move in and out, he can run good routes. But, I feel like this year we’ll be ready. Last year we went in sleeping and then they caught us. This year the corners will be ready, the safeties will be ready. All across the board we’ll be ready.”
Hurst had his best game of the young 2025 season in Georgia State’s 37-21 week three win over Murray State as he went for 10 catches, 172 yards, two touchdowns and a long of 52 yards. Now he’ll look to bring it at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday.
Perhaps Vanderbilt’s hope this offseason was that Hurst would opt to go to a power-four program and would take himself off of Vanderbilt’s schedule. It won’t be that fortunate, though. It will have to deal with him on Saturday.
This time it’s well aware of what Hurst can do. It’s got to do its part to slow him down, though.
“He’s a really good athlete,” Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight said. “He’s pretty fast, good catch radius, good route runner. I mean, honestly we just got to stay on top of him and keep watching film on him.”
Vanderbilt will have to do more than watch film on Hurst if it’s going to hold him up, though. It will have to divert significant attention towards him. It will have to be strong in its technique. Even then, Hurst could still hurt it.
This Vanderbilt team knows it’s got a challenge ahead with the Georgia State receiver. Time to see if it can handle it more aptly than it did this time a year ago.