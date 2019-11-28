Vanderbilt Players Discuss Season, Tennessee Game

The senior class of Vanderbilt Commodores football will play their final game of the regular season, and their careers on Saturday when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

While this season has fallen short of their goals, this senior class has the opportunity to go out on a positive note bu winning their final two games of the season, and by beating the Vols for the fourth consecutive season.

Winning this game would mark this senior class in the history books as the first to ever complete their playing careers without losing to their instate rivals.

As a 21.5 point underdog, there are few outside McGugin Center who give Vanderbilt much chance of beating the surging Vols, especially on their home field.

Still there is a confidence in this bunch of Commodores, at least in the comments from Kalji ah Lipscomb, who spoke with the media on Tuesday as one of three players, along with fellow senior Justice Shelton-Mosley and redshirt junior Drew Birchmeier.

The three players answered several questions both on their win over East Tennessee State last Saturday, and on their upcoming visit to Neyland Stadium.

Lipscomb seemed confident as he spoke on this game and how he and his teammates, in particular the senior class will be seen with another win in this series.

The Commodores and Volunteers will meet for the 114th time with the Vols leading the all-time series 75-33-5, but with the Commodores having won five of the last seven and three in a row.