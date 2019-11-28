Vandy
Vanderbilt Players Talk Playing Tennessee At Neyland Stadium

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's redshirt junior defensive lineman Drew Birchmeier seems as comfortable talking to the media as he is on a football field, at least that's the impression one gets from listening to the Midlothian, Virginia native. 

He along with senior teammates Kalijah Lipscomb and Justice Shelton Mosley too to the stage inside the media room at Vanderbilt Stadium and answered a variety of questions surrounding Saturday's game in Knoxville against the Univeristy of Tennessee. 

One of the questions Birchmeir responded to concerned playing in a hostile enviroment like Neyland Stadium with 102,000 sreaming fans and a loop of Rocky Top playing continually throughout the game. 

Like Birchmeir, Lipscomb has been a frequent participant in these weekly press gathering and he too is comfortable in front of the cameras and microphones. 

Shelton-Mosley, the Harvard transfer has yet to experience Neyland, leaving him only to compare it to his bigest stage, playing in "The Game" between Harvard and Yale. 

There is little doubt that Vol fans will be fired up and ready to make noise Saturday considering their beloved Vols have lost five of the last seven and three in a row to the hated Commodores. Revenge will likely be the word most used by Tennessee fans after suffering through three years of hearing about this streak. 

For the Commodores, Saturday is a chance to gain some measure of healing following the disappointing season they've endured, but it will take perhaps their best game of the season if they are to leave Shields-Watkins Field with a fourth consecutive win.

That's something, by the way that the Commodores have never done, win four in a row over the Vols. 

Can the Commodores make history or will the Big Orange end the streak? We'll find out Saturday evening.   

         

