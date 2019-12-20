VandyMaven
Vanderbilt QB Mo Hasan Exploring Options, Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt QUarterback Mo Hasan has indeed entered the NCAA transfer portal, the move coming just one day after Commodores head coach Derek Mason commented that Hasan was one of four quarterbacks currently on the roster. 

Speaking with media at the Commodores Early Signing Day event at Honky Tonk Central on Broadway, Mason commented that "the quarterbacks we just talked about (New signees), and really right now, for all intents and purposes, Mo. Hasan." 

Hasan made the lone start of his Commodores career last season in Vanderbilt's upset win over a then top-25 Missouri Tigers squad at Vanderbilt Stadium. Hasan was knocked out of the game on a targeting hit that left him with a severe concussion that ultimately ended his season. 

Entering the transfer portal does not necessarily mean that Hasan will actually transfer. Players are allowed by NCAA rules ton enter, evaluate their options, then make a decision as to where, or even if they will actually transfer to another school. 

Hasan started his career at Syracuse before moving to Coffeyville Community College (Kansas) before landing at Vanderbilt as a walk-on in 2018. 

News of Hasan's entrance into the portal was initially reported by on Thursday by <att Zenith, who covers the SEC for Al.com. 

