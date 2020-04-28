Vanderbilt Quarterback Recruit To Announce Decisions Wednesday Afternoon

The current situation we face as a nation has changed the way most everyone and everything occurs, including and perhaps nothing more so than college recruiting.

Prospective student-athletes are without the ability to make visits to college campuses or host in-home visits from coaches who are actively recruiting them. Everything now is done virtually and with these young men forced from their schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have more time on their hands to make decisions on their college careers.

One such athlete, Kyron Drones, a 6'2" 200 three-star quarterback from Shadow done Creek High School in Houston, Tx. has made his decision and according to a post on his personal Twitter account, that announcement will come Wednesday afternoon at 3.

Vanderbilt is among the programs that have offered Drones, who also holds offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri, and Ole Miss of the SEC and many others outside the conference.

The athletic signal-caller led Shadow Creek to a 16-0 record and a Class 5A-I title as a junior where he was named the state championship game Offensive MVP.

While the Commodores appear to be one of his top choices, both Rivals and 247 sports predict he will commit to the Auburn Tigers.

The Commodores added four quarterbacks, including two JUCO and two first-year students in last year's class, which could have an impact on Drones' decision since all four of those current quarterbacks would potentially be on the roster when he would be ready to join the list.

It might be a long shot for Vanderbilt to earn his commitment. Still, it is at least a positive for Derek Mason to be in the race for his signature as the Commodores staff are busy working to build their 2021 recruiting class during these unusual and difficult times in that process.

