Vanderbilt Receiver CJ Boler Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt junior-to-be wide receiver C.J. Boler has announced he is entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal and will look to transfer to another school. 

Boler made the announcement Monday evening via social media, saying, "I have officially entered my name into the transfer portal. I want to thank Coach Derek Mason and staff for looking after me these past couple of years. I'm excited for what's to come."   

While not a starter in 2019, Boler managed to finish with 11 receptions for 79 yards. Those numbers were likely disappointing to Boler after his freshman season in which he posted 34 receptions for 440 yards and two touchdowns. 

His decline in production could be one reason for his decision. However, he was not the only player whose numbers declined last season as the Vanderbilt offense struggled all season to find a passing game and consistency on that side of the football.   

Boler gave no reason for his decisions, and it is doubtful that there will be one made public. Still, the timing of this move comes as a surprise considering the Commodores, along with Boler, had begun spring practice before the stoppage for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. 

Coaches and staff are not permitted by NCAA rule to comment on players entering or exiting the transfer portal; thus, there will be no public comment from Mason on this decision.

It's possible Boler could decide to remove his name and return to Vanderbilt, the likelihood of that happening would seem slim.     

