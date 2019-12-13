Vanderbilt Recruit Preview: Chase Lloyd

Coming off a 3-8 season in 2019, head coach Derek Mason and the Vanderbilt Commodores football team are looking to improve their roster with the edition of the 2020 recruiting class. Depending on your perspective, the current players who make up this class are not ranked in the top 50 overall in the nation, but that doesn't mean that there's not talent in this current group of commits.

Take for instance, Chase Lloyd, a 6'2" 190 wide receiver from powerhouse Westlake High School in Atlanta.

Recently voted first team all-region 2-AAAAAAA by region coaches, Lloyd averaged 14.4 yards per reception his senior season for the Lions. While not blessed with blazing speed (4.94 in the 40), he is an instinctive receiver who knows how to run routes and find opening in coverage.

He is also elusive with the ball in his hands and lead the region in yards after catch in 2019.

Lloyd currently holds a three star ranking on two services, and while that's not as impressive as other players around the country, there is upside to his game and with room to grow both pysically and in learning the game. It's easy to see how coach Derek Mason and his staff might be excited about Lloyd.

The Commodores were not the only team to offer Lloyd, who currently hold a total of 11 offers, including Duke, West Virginia, Virginia Tech Iowa, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Maryland. Not a bad list for a three star player.

The Commodores have returning receivers who will likely see the field ahead of Lloyd in 2020, but it should not be a surprise if he manages to find some playing time in his freshman season. Likewise, it would not be a surprise to see him sit out a redshirt season to have the opportunity to become physically ready to play in the SEC.

For Lloyd, his future at Vanderbilt depends on him, and just who well, and quickly he can pick up the college game while working in the weight room, and classroom to find his place on this team.

He won't blow anyone away with his speed, size or incredible athleticism, but Lloyd is a solid young man with room to grow, and his upside suggests he has a high ceiling. The question is, can he maximize the opporunity.