Vanderbilt Recruit Preview: Donovan Kaufman

Recruiting is the life-blood of any college football program, and with national signing day coming soon- even though some of the luster has been taken off by the changes in the process- it's time to start looking at the individual players that are committed to Vanderbilt for the class of 2020.

Of course these are subject to change as players often decommit from one school and ultimately end up signing elsewhere.

Let's get it goind with a three-star safety.

DONOVAN KAUFMAN- (5'9" 195) Archbishop Rummel High School, Metairie, Louisiana

Metairie is a football hotspot on the bayou, with multiple players coming out of this school yearly and finding places in the SEC, including current LSU standout receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Anytime you can dip into this talent rich state and grab a player it's a good thing and Kaufman is a player with great upside.

A safety in high school, he is undersized but possesses the speed and quickness to move to corner where at 5'9" and 195 he would be physically ready to play.

An all-district performer in both 2018 and 2019, Kaufman is a versatile safety that plays more like a linebacker and possesses great speed, having been timed at 4.49 in the 40 and 11.51 at 100-meters. That speed is why I feel Kaufman could make the move and play corner at the next level.

For his career, Kaufman collected 6 career interceptions, returning two for scores. He is also an adept special teams player who returned punts for the Raiders.

Oh and he also helped lead Rummel to a perfect 13-0 record and the 2019 state championship, defeating Baton Rouge Catholic 14-10 for the title.

The Commodores secured his commitment against schools like Florida State and Colorado among the 18 offers he has received.

Keeping Kaufman in this class will be big for head coach Derek Mason and his staff.