Vanderbilt Recruit Prospect: John Howse IV

When talking about cornerbacks in modern football, the word tall isn't a bad thing anymore. Such is the case with the Vanderbilt Commodores, who are in the market for multiple players at that position for the class of 2021.

Middle Tennessee prospect John Hose IV fits the bill for a corner, standing 6'2" 185-pounds, the Brentwood High product from nearby Brentwood, Tn. is an SI All-American candidate in 2021, and is set for a big senior season with the Bruins.

Howse currently holds 22 offers, with six being from the SEC and 19 total from Power Five programs. Those from SEC teams include Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Missouri.

Michigan, NC State, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Penn St., Virginia, West Virginia, and Lousiville are also in the hunt for his services.

Currently ranked the No.19 player in the state, the No.57 corner, and the No. 724 player nationally according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, the three-star prospect is a quick, strong and physical player who possesses excellent instincts and is a solid tackler who also shows the ability to blitz—the size and frame to add weight and move to a hybrid linebacker position potentially.

There is no clear leader for his signature currently. However, should proximity play a role, the Commodores would be in a valuable position considering his hometown is some 30 miles from their campus.

There's a long way to go with this recruitment, but he is one Vanderbilt, and head coach Derek Mason is very high on and is worth following moving forward.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.