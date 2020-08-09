Vanderbilt Recruiting Prospect: Camron Valdez

Teams can never have enough quality depth at running back, and Vanderbilt is no different. As part of their class of 2021, the Commodores have multiple extended multiple offers to a variety of backs across the nation.

One such prospect is Rockdale, Tx. native and Rockdale High four-star standout Camron Valdez.

At 5'10" 187-pounds, Valdez isn't the biggest back to receive attention from the Commodores, but he is one of the better ones. Ranked as theNo.17 back nationally and the No.57 overall player in the talent-rich state of Texas, Valdez has the potential to be a special player at the next level and perhaps beyond.

Named the District 10-3A-I Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore in 2018, Valdez followed that up with a junior campaign that included being named the District 10-3A-I Offensive MVP in 2019. He is a leading candidate to repeat this season as well.

His vision and speed, combined with quick acceleration, make him the kind of back that can be a threat from anywhere on the field. He also flashes the ability to catch out of the backfield and knows what to do in open spaces.

Valdez currently holds 26 offers, with the newest one coming from head coach Derek Mason and the Commodores on Aug,5.

Vanderbilt is one of four SEC teams that include Arkansas, Missouri, and Ole Miss.

Valdez has not announced a timeline for trimming of his list, or a possible date for a commitment, but according to 247Sports, he is a strong lean to Texas Tech, though others are still in the hunt, including the Commodores.