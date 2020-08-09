CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Recruiting Prospect: Camron Valdez

Greg Arias

Teams can never have enough quality depth at running back, and Vanderbilt is no different. As part of their class of 2021, the Commodores have multiple extended multiple offers to a variety of backs across the nation. 

One such prospect is Rockdale, Tx. native and Rockdale High four-star standout Camron Valdez. 

At 5'10" 187-pounds, Valdez isn't the biggest back to receive attention from the Commodores, but he is one of the better ones. Ranked as theNo.17 back nationally and the No.57 overall player in the talent-rich state of Texas, Valdez has the potential to be a special player at the next level and perhaps beyond. 

Named the District 10-3A-I Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore in 2018, Valdez followed that up with a junior campaign that included being named the District 10-3A-I Offensive MVP in 2019. He is a leading candidate to repeat this season as well. 

His vision and speed, combined with quick acceleration, make him the kind of back that can be a threat from anywhere on the field. He also flashes the ability to catch out of the backfield and knows what to do in open spaces. 

Valdez currently holds 26 offers, with the newest one coming from head coach Derek Mason and the Commodores on Aug,5. 

Vanderbilt is one of four SEC teams that include Arkansas, Missouri, and Ole Miss.

Valdez has not announced a timeline for trimming of his list, or a possible date for a commitment, but according to 247Sports, he is a strong lean to Texas Tech, though others are still in the hunt, including the Commodores. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Recruit Prospect: John Howse IV

A Tennessee product getting attention from Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

SEC Announces Additions to Complete 10-Game Schedules

Who will the Vanderbilt Commodore be facing in addition to the already scheduled conference games?

Greg Arias

SEC Announces Initial Medical Protocols

Requirements and testing strategies will continue to be updated.

Vanderbilt University

Former Commodore Linebacker Looking to get Paid in NFL

Zach Cunningham has become one of the better young linebackers in the NFL, and now he's close to cashing in.

Greg Arias

Quarterback Battles Highlight SEC Preseason

As many as seven SEC teams enter the beginning of practice with potential quarterback competitions.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football gets Commitment from Ohio Linebacker AJ Campbell

Head coach Derek Mason and the Commodores got another commitment on Thursday.

Greg Arias

Let's Be Honest, Money is the Reason for the Season

Now that Division II and III have pulled the plug on all fall sports championships, Division I is the last man standing with the intention to play.

Greg Arias

Preseason Top-25 Coaches Poll Released

Who's No. 1 according to the college football coaches?

Greg Arias

NCAA's Emmert: "It's Going to have to be Each Institution"

It's a crapshoot as to whether or not college football's coming season can find its way to the end.

Greg Arias

Commodores Must Find Answers on O-Line for 2020

While the Vanderbilt Commodores struggled as a team collectively last season, perhaps no group was as bad as their offensive line.

Greg Arias