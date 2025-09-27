Vanderbilt’s Quarterback Might Just be Playing Himself into the Heisman Conversation
When Vanderbilt stumbled out of the gates on Saturday, it felt like disaster might be looming.
The Commodore offense went three-and-out in its first drive. The defense opened by showing little resistance to Bryson Barnes and his arm. Penalties began to stack up as fans began to see a world where this chapter of Vanderbilt’s storybook turnaround was coming to a close.
And then, Vanderbilt remembered who it had under center.
Perhaps it's easy for other fan bases to take good quarterback play for granted. But Vanderbilt hasn’t had a signal caller like Diego Pavia since — at the very least — Jay Cutler. Probably even before.
It's possible Pavia played his best game as a Commodore in Saturday’s 55-35 victory over Utah State. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native went 26 for 34 with 321 passing yards and 5 touchdowns through the air. A school record-tying five touchdowns and 300 yard passing performance still doesn’t tell the full story of Pavia’s impact though.
It would’ve been easy for panic to set in for a Vanderbilt offense that felt like it couldn’t afford any more blunders based on the way Utah State’s air-attack looked early on. It would’ve been easy for the offense to turn the ball over trying to do too much. And it would’ve been easy to let the game get out of hand when the Aggies took a 14-7 lead in the first quarter.
But Pavia wasn’t going to let that happen.
He took what the defense gave him, leading the offense down the field time and time again. It was dominant. Surgical. Some might even call it unstoppable.
What happened when Pavia’s first two reads were covered? He kept his eyes downfield, hitting an open Junior Sherrill coming back to the ball. Blitz coming? Pavia sidestepped the defender, breaking tackles as he scrambled for a first down. False start penalty called? Don’t worry, No. 2 will get those yards right back through the air or on the ground. Eli Stowers drops a rare pass? Go right back to him the next two plays for a combined 37 yards and a score. Why not?
“Anytime I hear Diego’s name mentioned, it just brings me comfort,” Sherrill said after the game. “I know the type of player and leader he’s going to be. He’s going to bring everything he has on Saturday.”
The quarterback finished the day with an additional 79 yards rushing and a score. While there were less designed run plays than usual, Pavia still used his legs as a weapon, making defensive coordinator Nick Howell pay for not using a quarterback spy.
There was no better indication of Pavia’s leadership than his play at the end of the first half. With 20 seconds on the clock, Pavia broke free from the pocket, scrambling for 33 yards to set up a Brock Taylor field goal. If Clark Lea had someone else out there, perhaps he would have chosen to kneel that ball out and enter the locker room up a touchdown. Not with Pavia, though. The trust Lea has in his quarterback goes a long way.
“Diego is really playing at a high level right now,” Lea said after the game. “He’s putting us in good positions to have success, making good decisions with the ball [and] playing with confidence.”
Maybe Pavia got a little over-ambitious when he took an ill-advised shot to the end zone early on in the fourth quarter that was intercepted by Utah State safety Noah Avinger. But don’t let that take away from the rest of his performance. It feels irresponsible to even mention the phrase “Heisman Contender” this early in the season, but it’s no longer a complete fantasy to think about. With his play so far this season, Pavia at the very least deserves to have his name mentioned in those conversations.
“I think we did pretty good [against Utah State],” Pavia said after the game. “We just have to build on it. There’s a lot more out there for us.”
The Commodores know bigger tests await, but for now, it’s worth taking a minute to recognize Pavia’s magic in all its glory.