Vanderbilt Statement Answers Biggest Question

On Tuesday, Vanderbilt University issued a statement outlining their plans for the return of student-athletes to campus for voluntary workouts, which began last week around the SEC.

An excerpt from the statement read "Football players will begin voluntary workouts in June with limited Athletics staff on-site (SEC regulations permit voluntary workouts starting June 8), in alignment with Vanderbilt's Phase 2 launch," indicating that players had returned and begun those workouts, though not explicitly mentioning the date.

Vanderbilt is currently in Phase 2 of its overall plan to return students to campus for classes and student life, while according to the release, athletics is presently in Stage A of its return. The statement did not specify how many stages there would be for athletics.

Among the announced safety measures being implemented are those that have been previously applied, including.

COVID-19 testing and pre-participation physicals

Daily screening and symptom monitoring

Enhanced disinfecting protocols

Locker rooms closed

Virtual team meetings

Face mask/covering and physical distancing protocols

Stage A of student-athletes returning includes the following plans.

Football will be the first sport to return to campus.

Football players will begin voluntary workouts in June with limited Athletics staff on-site (SEC regulations permit voluntary workouts starting June 8), in alignment with Vanderbilt's Phase 2 launch.

Activities will ramp up throughout the summer, and on-site coaching and staffing will expand as allowed by the university guidelines.

Preseason practice is expected to begin in early August.

While the statement leaves some questions unanswered and specifics left untold, the release of the plan should at least allow fans and media to move away from speculations on the university's intentions to allow football to be played this season.

Recently, many have taken the opportunity to use the lack of any announcements to suggest that the university was contemplating such a plan.

As the statement read, This plan is flexible. Adjustments will be made as necessary, based on data," which could allow for multiple options from the university. Still, at least in the present moment, it seems clear that Vanderbilt is ready to enable football to begin on schedule along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.