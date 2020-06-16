CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Statement Answers Biggest Question

Greg Arias

On Tuesday, Vanderbilt University issued a statement outlining their plans for the return of student-athletes to campus for voluntary workouts, which began last week around the SEC. 

An excerpt from the statement read "Football players will begin voluntary workouts in June with limited Athletics staff on-site (SEC regulations permit voluntary workouts starting June 8), in alignment with Vanderbilt's Phase 2 launch," indicating that players had returned and begun those workouts, though not explicitly mentioning the date. 

Vanderbilt is currently in Phase 2 of its overall plan to return students to campus for classes and student life, while according to the release, athletics is presently in Stage A of its return. The statement did not specify how many stages there would be for athletics. 

Among the announced safety measures being implemented are those that have been previously applied, including.

  • COVID-19 testing and pre-participation physicals
  • Daily screening and symptom monitoring
  • Enhanced disinfecting protocols
  • Locker rooms closed
  • Virtual team meetings
  • Face mask/covering and physical distancing protocols

Stage A of student-athletes returning includes the following plans.

  • Football will be the first sport to return to campus.
  • Football players will begin voluntary workouts in June with limited Athletics staff on-site (SEC regulations permit voluntary workouts starting June 8), in alignment with Vanderbilt's Phase 2 launch.
  • Activities will ramp up throughout the summer, and on-site coaching and staffing will expand as allowed by the university guidelines.
  • Preseason practice is expected to begin in early August.

While the statement leaves some questions unanswered and specifics left untold, the release of the plan should at least allow fans and media to move away from speculations on the university's intentions to allow football to be played this season. 

Recently, many have taken the opportunity to use the lack of any announcements to suggest that the university was contemplating such a plan. 

As the statement read, This plan is flexible. Adjustments will be made as necessary, based on data," which could allow for multiple options from the university. Still, at least in the present moment, it seems clear that Vanderbilt is ready to enable football to begin on schedule along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Around The SEC: Biggest Changes on Offense

As the NCAA tries to solidify a date for practice, here's what's new around the league and how offenses have changed since last season.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Announces Plan for Fall Semester

Student-athletes will return to campus in stages

Greg Arias

Former Commodores Ty Duvall, Harrison Ray Ink MLB Deals

Vanderbilt senior duo sign free agent contracts

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit Profile: Cameron Bergeron

Could Cameron Bergeron be the next Vanderbilt football commitment?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit Profile: Javon Bullard

Javon Bullard has seen his recruitment heat of late, and the Peach State player is among those holding an offer from Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

An Uneasy Week for College Football

Now that players are returning to campuses across the country, things remain unknown.

Greg Arias

Former Commodore Luke List Wins Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass

Former Commodore star cards a 12-under, 268

Greg Arias

Informal Survey: Fans Overwhelmingly Ready to Return to Stadiums

Survey says?

Greg Arias

NCAA Committee Approve Six-Week Preseason Practice Plan

A final vote from the NCAA D-I Council is expected nest week.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin on MLB Network Draft Coverage

Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin served as an analyst on the MLB Network coverage of the draft and shared thoughts on many things.

Greg Arias