Vanderbilt-Tennessee By The Numbers

Knoxville, Tn.- Vanderbilt and Tennessee will close out their regular seasons here this afternoon and for the Commodores it will amrk the end of their season entirely while the Volunteers move forward to a bowl game.

While the immediate futures of the two programs seem headed in different directions, the two teams are linked closely by the numbers this season.

OFFENSE

Entering the final week fo the regular season, Tennessee ranks 12th in the SEC, averaging 23.9 points per game. Vanderbilt is last, averaging 17.1 points per game.

The two teambs hold the same positions in total offense, UT at 12th averaging 360.1 yards per game compared to the Commodores, 14th at 301.2 yards per game.

Tennessee is 12th in rushing offense with 131.0 yards per game while the Commodores rank right behind them, 13th at 128.9 yards per game. Only Florida ranks below them in this category.

The biggest difference offensively is in passing where Tennessee comes in 6th in the conference at 229.1 yards per game while the COmmodores sit next to last- ahead of only Knetucky- at 172.3 yards per game.

DEFENSE

Tennessee ranks 8th in the conference in scoring defense while Vanderbilt checks in at 13, allowing 32.1 points per contest. Only Arkansas is worse.

Total defense, again Tennessee is higher, coming in at 8th overall allowing 342.4 yards per game. Vanderbilt is 13th, haead of only Arkansas, allowing 438.5 yards a game.

In rushing defense, Tennessee come into today 10th in the league, allowing 149.1 per gme while Vanderbilt is 13th with an average of 200.9 yards per game allowed.

Pass defense, it's the Vols 6th in the SEC while the Commodores are 12th. The Vols are allowing 193.3 compared to Vanderbilt's 237.6b per game.

Neither team is great in any one category, as only Tennessee even managest to crack the top half of the league in any category.

The odds makers have Tennessee installed as a 21.5 point favorite, but the on field numbers suggest we might see a closer contest when this thing kicks off here at Neyland Stadium this afternoon.