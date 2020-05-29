Discussion: Vandy Versus UCF As Knight's Fans Respond

The world of sports and social media is an exciting dynamic. Not only does social media and the internet allow for a broader audience to view things, but it also allows for the interaction of readers and writers like never before.

Such is the case Friday morning when I awoke to a rush of comments to me via Twitter from fans of the UCF Knights who were testy to s small degree about something I had written earlier in the week.

Not to rehash the earlier content, but here's a quick refresher. The article in question centered around the call for a swap of the University of Central Florida for Vanderbilt in the SEC. While the Knights football team could certainly compete in the conference, there is more to it than just one sport.

That thought bothered the folks in Central Florida who responded in kind.

First, I'm not scared of Central Florida in the SEC, even if the University of Florida would allow them in, which they won't, but I digress.

Secondly, and more importantly, I'm all for the Knights, Broncos, Rams, Tigers, Bears, or you name it from the Group of Five getting their shot at the title.

Always have been, always will be!

I was for it when the Bull Crap Series began, and when the expansion to four teams happened. I've been for it for decades, and have called out the NCAA for the hypocrisy of the whole thing.

I'm doing it again here now.

Why is it hypocrisy?

Teams in D-II have competed in a 16 team playoff for years, but not their big brothers in D-I. The NCAA has repeatedly made excuses for why Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Alabama, along with their roommates, can't play a playoff, and none of them hold water.

The NCAA wants us all to believe they have the best interests of the players in D-I at heart here when at the same time, the guys in D-II are playing it. That's hypocrisy in my book because the kids at Austin Peay and South Dakota State are just as much student-athletes as the kids in D-I.

Am I afraid of UCF in the SEC or the playoffs?

No, I welcome it and hope for the day we see an eight-team playoff at the top level of college football. It should have happened long ago, and it should be happening now.

Give UCF and the rest their shot, but they're not getting into the SEC, swapping for Vandy or anyone. They have a solid program and team worthy of their shot in a playoff, but I don't think they are ready for Bama, Georgia, LSU, and Florida every season.

