Vanderbilt's Derek Mason Gets it Right with Comment on Social Justice

On Friday, Derek Mason was asked about his former boss David Williams and the current situation and our nation's issues with social justice. His response was perhaps the most impressive response I've heard on the subject.

Adam Sparks of the Tennessean was the man who asked Mason the questions, and I'm in no way wanting to steal from his idea, but after hearing the coach's response, it was impossible to ignore it.

"He really shined! Mr. Williams shined in times like this," said Mason. "For me, in our conversations about his family roots, my family roots, where we come from, experiences, he really talked about how to have impactful conversations. How to be intentional about your actions backing up exactly what you say, but really making sure that you don't throw fire on fire."

"If there was an opportunity to really promote change, I think it was going to come from the idea that you have to be responsible for what you said, you had to be thoughtful about what you said, but really you have to have something to say worth listening to, and I think as we look at it now, I think the conversations are good conversations. I think there's a lot to talk about, but we're having a hard time trying to find ourselves getting to the middle to where both sides are willing to listen.

"For him (Williams), that's what he was about, trying to find that middle ground, " continued Mason. He always spoke intelligently about the law, and you know, good, bad or indifferent, that he wanted to make sure all sides were heard and that we were able to get to a place where there were going to be tangible solutions or things we could hold on to moving forward.

"I think that's what made David Williams special," concluded Mason. "Right now, I think that's what Vanderbilt is looking to do in athletics, and you know, some of that is realized through every person who worked in this department and who's still here under David Williams, including Candice (Lee). We all know we have responsibilities to make sure that we can resource young people, educate young people, help them understand how to use their voice, but also do it effectively, but do it with class."

Having something to say, and saying it with class, while making sure that we get to the middle where both sides are willing to listen. It seems like a worthwhile idea to me, and perhaps one both sides should consider.

