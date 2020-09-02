Vanderbilt's Derek Mason on Fan Capacity for this Season

While nothing is set in stone at the moment, and things could change at any moment, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason shared a little of what things could be like for fans this season inside Vanderbilt Stadium.

Speaking with members of the media on Tuesday during a Zoom video call, Mason was asked about fan capacity for home games in 2020.

"Dr. Lee's been fantastic with speaking to me frequently," said Mason. "We communicate, probably every day, about what's happening with the city and what's happening with the university and making sure that we can try to maneuver state and local guidelines for what fan engagement may be. We look forward to the opportunity of putting what we can have of our fans in our stadium, but we also know that right now, we're in a pandemic. Hence, as we continue to get a little closer, we're going to tighten up exactly who we can have, what it could be for us as we look to play our second game at home."

Right now, we're still engaging with our local government to try to see exactly where we stand," Mason said.

While there was little if any new information presented by Mason, what is clear is that Vanderbilt, like everyone else in Davidson County, are dealing with the confusion that is Metro Nashville government.

As surrounding counties have begun loosening some restrictions, officials in Nashville have maintained a solid grip on the city.

The Tennessee Titans will not have fans in attendance for their home opener and beyond, while Nashville high schools are in a battle trying to save their season from cancelation as the current restrictions have kept their teams from participating. At the same time, the surrounding Middle Tennessee region are all two weeks into their season.

It's easy to see that while Vanderbilt is moving forward because of the actions of the state's governor by allowing football, the city of Nashville would likely not allow games to be played if they could stop it.

That leaves Vanderbilt in an uncertain position where fans most likely will not be allowed to attend games, at least early in the season. Of course, like everything else these days, that's subject to change at any time.

