Vanderbilt's Derek Mason on Heisman and National Champs

How legitimate will the Heisman Trophy or national championship-winning team be in 2020 against the backdrop of some teams sitting out the season?

That question has been the topic of debate within the ranks of college football coaches, fans, and media alike. It will likely continue throughout the coming season and intensify as we move closer to crowing each winner.

On Tuesday, Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason was asked his thoughts on the legitimacy of these awards this season, considering the status of some programs not participating.

"I believe every season stands on its own merits," said Mason. "The opportunity to play football is a privilege, and for those playing it, whoever wins the Heisman or has an opportunity to win a national championship deserves it."

"So, you know, the best ability is availability, and if you've got a chance to play and you get the opportunity to get out on the grass and show what you can do, well then hopefully the accolades that come your way are yours," concluded Mason.

Some might contend that Mason would hold a different opinion if his team were one being forced to sit out the season. While that is a valid position, the competitive nature of most football coaches would likely be similar to that of Mason, who understand what it takes to play this sport and compete at such a high level of athletic intensity,

Of course, this discussion will continue and likely be debated beyond this season and into the future with players like Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who is one of the most dynamic players in the sports, being forced to sit out this season.

Likewise, his Buckeyes were considered a legitimate national championship contender who will be denied a chance to compete for that title.

There is likely to be an asterisk to anything about this season outside individual conference championships and conference awards. Still, fans of the team and players who win individual awards will celebrate those accomplishments while not caring what outside sources say on the subject.

That's just the nature of college football fans!

