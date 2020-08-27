SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason Speaks on Jacob Blake Situation

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason is a man of high character, at least that is the opinion of this writer. I don't know Mason on a personal level. We don't hang out and socialize; ours is strictly a professional relationship, which has shown me what I believe about this man's character. 

As the Commodores football team returned to the practice field on Wednesday, after a five-day postponement because of "several" players testing positive for COVID-19, Mason resumed his post-practice Zoom conference calls with the media. 

While the coach talked football and the return and practice, what he said following those comments is what should make headlines. 

"I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about Jacob Blake and what transpired this past weekend. Much like most coaches across the country, I'm sad. I'm tired. And as an African-American male, I want change. This has been hard. We're not just talking about football. We're talking about what was seen on Sunday and what's transpired since. It's hard; it's truly hard.

"Young men get applauded on Saturday (in college football games), and then you see something on Sunday that looks like this, it's extremely tough. These conversations have to be ongoing.

"We could talk a lot about football, but our young men are experiencing a lot. You look at this conference, and 65 to 75 percent of the young men in this conference look like me who are playing this game. We've got to continue to make sure from a wellness standpoint that we are not just talking about the ball, but that we're talking about the things that are going on. That's part of the experience, too.

"You talk about living life (during the COVID-19 pandemic), but that's what they're experiencing, and that's what they're seeing. To the Blake family from us, blessings and salutations."

Almost immediately after other outlets reported his comments, Mason began drawing criticism on social media from some who suggested he should leave coaching and take up social activism. 

Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and to share them openly. It's part of what this nation was built on. However, social media has created a platform wherein people feel secure behind a screen name with anonymity to say things they wouldn't dare begin to utter in the face of another human. 

There are serious issues, with severe consequences going on in the world around us, even if we choose to ignore them and remain in our worlds. 

What Mason said didn't dive off a cliff into left or rightism, it merely spoke of what he and others of his color are feeling. 

He should be applauded for that, even by those who might see things differently.  

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Football Commit Jack Bech Earns Fourth Star

Jack Bech is continuing to rise in recruiting rankings.

Greg Arias

Football More Than a Game for Some Who Need Something

Yes, football is just a game to most of the world, but for some, it's much more important.

Greg Arias

Commodore Football Returns to Practice Field

Commodore Football Returns to Practice Field

Greg Arias

Moore Returns, Opting-In for Commodores

Almost as quickly as he had left, Dimitri Moore has returned to Vanderbilt Football

Greg Arias

Where Do Things Stand With Vanderbilt's Football Season?

Where is Vanderbilt on football season after the stoppage of practice?

Greg Arias

Colleges and COVID, the Challenge is Real

There's been a reported surge in cases of COVID-19 on college campuses, and it's causing football players and coaches to speak out against students' conduct.

Greg Arias

SEC Notebook: Biggest Concerns, On-Off Field

It's Tuesday,which means it's time for our look around the SEC.

Greg Arias

SI Preseason Ranking of Top-16 Still Standing Teams

A Sports Illustrated exclusive, the Still-Standing 16, college football rankings.

Greg Arias

Associated Press Top-25 Released

Who are the top-25 teams in college football for the 2020 season?

Greg Arias

A Look at the Toughest Schedule in the SEC in 2020

Who has the toughest schedule in the SEC for 2020?

Greg Arias