Vanderbilt's Derek Mason Talks O-Line, Quarterbacks

Multiple questions surround the 2020 edition of the Vanderbilt Commodores football team as they prepare for the start of the season on Sept.26 against Texas A & M. While the final answers won't be determined until the actual games begin, head coach Derek Mason had a few ready on Friday when he joined the local media in a conference call.

While there were multiple subjects discussed, one comment from the head Commodore stood out above the rest. When asked about possible surprise players so far in camp, the first two groups to be mentioned were surprising to an extent.

"As I look at groups, the offensive line, considering where we are, I think the offensive line is doing like a heck of a job," said Mason. " You've got guys getting quality reps, and I'm impressed there because physically, man, they're gifted, but I think the agility and physicalness of that group has been pretty impressive."

Mason wasn't done there, as the next group has been one followed most closely by fans and media alike.

"The quarterbacks, you know, watching them, these quarterbacks play, you know, I like their rhythm, their cadence, their ability to command a huddle, and they've just got to continually step on the grass and get better," Mason said.

While there was no information shared about which quarterback might be leading the competition, the fact that Mason chose to mention them as a unit could be seen as an encouraging sign for fans of the Commodores.

The competition will likely continue, and it could not be decided until late September when the Commodores travel to College Station. What should be considered a luxury, however, this season is the fact that four quarterbacks seem equally capable of running offensive coordinator Todd Fitch's offense. That seems a stark contrast from last season where play suffered at the position as injuries took their toll.

As for the aforementioned offensive line, finding five players who can form a cohesive unit is perhaps even more critical because they will protect whoever earns the nod as the starting quarterback this season.

