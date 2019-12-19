VandyMaven
Vanderbilt's Early Signing Day:  Best Prospect

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores introduced new blood into the football roster on Wednesday with the addition of 15 players on the opening day of the Early Signing Period for college football. They were able to address needs at many positions, including adding three quarterbacks to the roster. 

Which one of these young Commodores is the best prospect?

That's a matter of opinion, and maybe some projection as to what these players could become as their careers in Nashville unfold. 

However, looking at the losses from last season, the current roster and projecting the possible starters in 2020, there are three recruits that stand out as having a good chance of seeing early playing time as true freshmen.

Of those three, and it was a tough decision, but there is one that seems to have a clearer path to the field that the other two at this point. Of course much can change in the spring and summer when the players put on the pads and begin earning their time rather than just looking at the current situation and guessing. 

Which new Commodores is the best prospect?     

De'Ricky Wright

A long, lean, and thick frame and the ability to play two to three positions make Wright our choice as the best prospect. 

When you project Wright to the defensive side of the football you can see him as a big-time safety prospect as well as having the size (6'4 225) to play linebacker. Either position would welcome his addition because of his athletic abilities. 

WHat of those unique athletic abilities? How about 4.69 speed with that size. Add to that a 35.3 inch vertical when you are already 6'4' without raising your arms. 

By the way, he has an extremely large wingspan making him a player capable of matching up with the big tight ends we see in the SEC these days. 

The same attributes also make him a very intriguing prospect at wide receiver where all those things would make him a potential matchup nightmare for smaller corners he might face.

Also, keep in mind that he was once committed to Alabama before flipping to Ole Miss and finally signing with Vanderbilt on Wednesday. 

Anyone talented enough to hold an offer and commit to Alabama has to have some football abilities. That means that Vanderbilt just signed a special athlete and one who could make a difference for this team where ever he lines up for the next three to four years.      

