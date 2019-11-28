Vandy
Vanderbilt's Mason On Tennessee's Jarrett Guarantano

Greg Arias

Jarrett Guarantano started the season with high hopes for himself and the Tennessee Volunteers offense, but things didn't go as he had hoped. 

Back to back losses to Georgia State and BYU turned the fanbase into a raging social media wildfire where those who voice their opinions on such platforms were calling for both his, and head coach Jeremy Pruitt's head. 

He was benched i favor of a true freshman, got back on the field following an injury and suffered the disaster against Alabama that once again set social media ablaze for the incident between he and Pruitt following his fumble at the goal line in that game. 

However, over the last four games, Guarantano has settled in and is arguably playing the best football of his career at Tennessee.  

USATSI_13703871
Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) throws a pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY SportsMandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Mason commented on Guarantano and what he has seen from the Vols quarterback on Tuesday and likes what he as seen from him over the last four games, all wins by Tennessee as they became bowl eligible last week with their road win in Columbia over the Missouri Tigers. 

Still when you look at the Vols record this season, there is only one win (UAB) over a team with a winning, or better than .500 record. Of their wins, there is none that could be considered a signiture win for Pruitt or Guarantano this season. 

While Vanderbilt enters this matchup as a decided underdog (21.5 points) there is still a chance, with a preformance like the one we witnessed against Missouri that the Commodores could pull the upset in Knoxville. 

The Commodoers and Volunteers kick things off at 3pm CST on Saturday at Neyland Stadium and can be seen on the SEC Network.      

