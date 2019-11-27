Video: Mason On Tennessee "Rivalry"

There's been a lot of talk around Nashville and in the Vanderbilt community about the future and job preformance of Commodores head coach Derek Mason as his team has struggled to a disappointing 3-8 record this season.

However, with one game left in their season this Saturday in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers, Mason and company can put a band-aid on those wound with a win over their heated, and hated cross state "rivals."

Throught out the series history, it's not been much of a rivalry, as Tennessee leads all time with a 75-33-5 mark. That's changed of lat of course, with the Commodores winning five of the last seven and three in a row includinglast years 38-13 blowout in Nashville.

Like him or not, and based on comments on socail media, the Vanderbilt fan base is not so thrilled with him as a coach-no one dislikes him personally- Mason has made the UT game a rivalry agian by winning three in a row over the Vols.

There's no debate that this season has been a dissapointing one for Mason, his team and the fans, and it will take a lot to fix the issues this fandom currently has with their head coach, but winning in Knoxville Saturday would be a step in the right direction.

It would also be a fitting final preformance for this years senior class, one that entered the year with high hopes that failed to unfold.

The two teams will kick off Staurday afternoon, 3 pm CST at Neyland Stadium and can be seen on the SEC Network.