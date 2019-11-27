Vandy
Video: Mason On Tennessee "Rivalry"

Greg Arias

There's been a lot of talk around Nashville and in the Vanderbilt community about the future and job preformance of Commodores head coach Derek Mason as his team has struggled to a disappointing 3-8 record this season.

However, with one game left in their season this Saturday in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers, Mason and company can put a band-aid on those wound with a win over their heated, and hated cross state "rivals."

Throught out the series history, it's not been much of a rivalry, as Tennessee leads all time  with a 75-33-5 mark. That's changed of lat of course, with the Commodores winning five of the last seven and three in a row includinglast years 38-13 blowout in Nashville.

Like him or not, and based on comments on socail media, the Vanderbilt fan base is not so thrilled with him as a coach-no one dislikes him personally- Mason has made the UT game a rivalry agian by winning three in a row over the Vols.  

There's no debate that this season has been a dissapointing one for Mason, his team and the fans, and it will take a lot to fix the issues  this fandom currently has with their head coach, but winning in Knoxville Saturday would be a step in the right direction.

It would also be a fitting final preformance for this years senior class, one that entered the year with high hopes that failed to unfold. 

The two teams will kick off Staurday afternoon, 3 pm CST at Neyland Stadium and can be seen on the SEC Network. 

Football

Video: Mason- "Tennessee Week"

Greg Arias
Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason held his final weekly press conference of the season on Tuesday.

Video: Jerry Stackhouse

Greg Arias
Vanderbilt head backetball coach Jerry Stackhouse on his team's win over Southeast Louisiana.

Video Wrap Up: Vanderbilt-Southeat Louisiana

Greg Arias
The Vanderbilt Commodores improved to 5-1 with a 78-70 win over  the Southeast Louisiana Lions on Monday.

SELA

Greg Arias
The 4-1 Vanderbilt men's basketball team played host to Southeast Louisiana 2-4 on Monday night at Memorial Gym.

Blasingame Starts First Game For Titans

Greg Arias
Former Vanderbilt star Khari Blasingame joined the Tennessee Titans last week.

Pippen Jr. Named Freshman Of The Week

Greg Arias
Pippen Jr. averaged 17 points, 5.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds last week

Commodores Take Out Frustration On ETSU In 38-0 Win

Greg Arias
Halftime Report: Vanderbilt 14 ETSU 0

Greg Arias
Gameday Open Thread Live: Vanderbilt-East Tennessee State

Greg Arias
The Vanderbilt Commodores close the home portion of the schedule today as the face the Buccaneers of East Tennessee State University.

Video: Stackhouse On Hot Shooting In Last Two Games

Greg Arias
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse was asked about his team's hot shoting over the last three quarters of play in back-to-back blowout wins.