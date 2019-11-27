Video: Mason on UT's Jim Chaney

When the Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Knoxville Saturday to take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium, Vols offensive coordinator Jim Chaney will play a key role in the contest.

A long time assistant and offensive coordinator in the SEC, Chaney has helped turn the Tennessee season around after a terrilbe 0-2 start that included a loss to Georgia State.

Chaney should also be credited with the turn around for quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

Derek Mason spoke about Chaney in his Tuesday press conference and praised Chaney for his career, including his time at Georgia, and what he has done this season in Knoxville.

Mason and his Commodores defense, who have struggled against the run this season at times will have the challenge of facing Tennessee's Ty Chandler and Tim Jordan, along with Eric Gray as the Vols will undoubtably look to run the football against Vanderbilt's defense.

Vanderbilt's secondary will also have their hands full with the Vols trio of wide outs in Juwan Jennings, Marquez Calloway and Josh Palmer, who all bring different, and dnagerous aspects to the Tennessee offense.

Vanderiblt is 21.5 point underdog to the Volunteers, but have won three in a row in the series and are looking to end the season on a win streak and hight note.

There would be no higher note than a fourth consecutive win over their instate rivals on their home field this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3pm CST at Neyland Stadium and can be seen locally on the SEC Network.