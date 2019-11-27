Video: Mason- "Tennessee Week"

The Vanderbilt Commodores close out the 2019 season Saturday as the travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in a 3pm CST kickoff.

The Volunteers became bowl-eligible with last Saturday's win at Missouri and are looking to halt a three gqme losing streak to their cross-state rivals. The Commodores on the other hand are hoping to send this senior class out on a win and accomplish something that has never been done by a Commodores senior class, win every game in their careers against the Volunteers.

Riley Neal will once again start at quarterback for the Commodores, as Mason acknowledged that Mo Hasan remains in concussion protocal and will not play.

He along with senior standouts Ke'SHawn Vaughn, Kalijah Lipscomb and Jared Pinkney and the rest of their teammates will need to preform at the level they are capable of if the Commodores are to keep the streak alive and win on Rocky Top.

After a miserable start that included a loss to Georgia State in Knoxville, head coach Jeremy Pruitt and staff have righted the ship and salvaged a season that looked as if it would end miserably.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has also turned around his season. After struggling in the Georgia State and BYU losses, Guarantano shared time with two other quarterbacks- some because of injuries- an eventually was replaced as the starter. He returned to the field against Alabama in Tuscaloosa after an injury to starter Joe Maurer and suffered the nowninfamous fumble at the goalline that was returned 100 yards for a touchdown by the Crimson Tide.

However, in the last four games, all wins, Guarantano has played some of the best football of his career in Knoxville and despite the rough spots, has the Vols in a bowl and now has a chance to end the Vanderbilt win streak against his squad.

The two teams will kick off at 3pm CST in Knoxville with coverage on the SEC Network.