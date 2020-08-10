WeWantToPlay But is Anyone Actually Listening?

Hashtags and movements have become commonplace these days, so when you hear there's a new one going around college football, it's not a surprise, and many people might not think much about it.

However, the #WeWantToPlay movement and hashtag have snowballed over the last few days in the wake of rumors that the college football season could be canceled as early as this week.

In an attempt to save their season, college players, including star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence have joined the football fight, throwing their support and comments into the Twitter battles where detractors scream about the dangers of play. In contrast, supporters throw their facts out in reply.

"People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1)," wrote Lawrence in his opening tweet.

Lawrence had more to say in his string of tweets calling for those in power to allow him and his fellow college players to choose for themselves.

Regardless of one's political leanings, there are a few things we know, and even more that are disputed and debated ad nauseam daily on social media where one can find the answer they want to fit their viewpoint.

What we know is that there is a virus, it can be deadly, and it can, and has made some people very sick. Others have it and never know it or suffer any symptoms.

After that, it all depends on where you stand as to which stories, articles, and even medical professionals you believe.

I'm no epidemiologist, doctor, or scientist, and I don't have the correct answers to this issue, but I can tell you there are valid points on both sides, just like almost every issue in our society.

However, the one point that I think might get lost, or even ignored here is the wishes of the players who are standing here telling you they want to play.

Their point, and it's a good one, is that there are no guarantees that if they go home or to campus that they can be guaranteed not to catch the virus. No one can make that guarantee, not even the experts. '

So why are people refusing to listen to these players when they say they are willing to take the risk? Why are people attempting to shout them down on social media and drowned out their message?

Every single one of us has the right to choose our paths, including these kids, and they should be heard.

Is it the right choice for them to want to play? Who knows, but it's their choice, not some random fans on social media who wants to use Lawrence and others with a name to fill their need for attention and gratification on social platforms.

The bottom line is that these kids should be heard, their opinions considered before any final decision is made. College football owes them that much, and the rest of us should be willing to listen to them.

