NASHVILLE—Junior Sherrill may or may not have seen the tweets or heard the buzz that his name is in conversations associated with the 2027 NFL Draft, but he’s not naive to the reality that they’re out there.

Sherrill isn’t tipping his hand, but he seems to know that he’ll likely have a decision to make following the 2026 season. Deep down he has to know that he doesn’t know exactly where he’ll be playing his football in 2027. It could be at Vanderbilt or another college, where he has a five-for-five year to use, or it could be on an NFL roster. Sherrill won’t be a day-one pick, but it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibilities that he’ll be drafted on day two or three in the spring.

His dream has long been to play in the NFL. Does it feel like he’s getting closer to that?

“For sure,” Sherrill said Tuesday.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) celebrates during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But, Sherrill declares that he’s only focused on the final two games of the 2026 season and finding a way to get his own against a Florida secondary that he believes is among the fastest that Vanderbilt has faced this season. Sherrill would know. He can tell that defenses are guarding him differently and with more double teams and clouds than they sent a year ago. Sherrill has had to adjust to letting other receivers make plays while he’s been a decoy at times, but he’s earned that.

Sherrill is third in the SEC in receiving yards with 847, is third in receptions with 63, is No. 18 in the league with a 13.4 yard average and is tied for No. 14 in the league with four touchdown receptions. On a 4-6 Vanderbilt team that’s been relatively disappointing, Sherrill has been among its biggest bright spots.

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Vanderbilt landed Sherrill out of Nashville private school Lipscomb Academy and threw him into the fire as primarily a deep threat and gadget player as a freshman. Sherrill was a three-star prospect, but has been in pursuit of becoming a more complete receiver since his freshman season. Now, he feels like he’s on the verge of accomplishing that.

“It’s obviously a long term dream that I had and seeing it possibly coming true, that's always a big blessing,” Sherrill said. “When the time comes, the time comes, but right now, I'm just looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Sherrill and Vanderbilt have to win out against Florida and Tennessee to extend their 2026 season with a bowl berth, but Sherrill has seemingly already proved enough that he’s considered a pro prospect. Sherrill has already set career highs in receptions, yards and has recorded his career-long reception this season.

Sep 26, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) makes a catch as Auburn Tigers defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest difference year-over-year for Sherrill is his consistency. There was still some skepticism that Sherrill could be elite this offseason when he told Vandy on SI that he thought he could be the most dynamic player in the country as a result of the seven games he had a year ago with three receptions or less and five games with less than 40 receiving yards. Sherrill has five or more receptions in all but one game in 2026 and has more than 50 yards in all but one game. He’s also got the most-consecutive games in FBS with a reception out of any player in the country. Sherrill was one of 11 returning players in the SEC that went for over 700 yards and over five touchdowns in 2025, but he’s on pace to be in more rare air at the season’s conclusion. But, he remains unsatisfied.

“I feel like what I did so far, I put good film on tape,” Sherrill said. “But there’s always another level.”

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