What Happened to Former Vanderbilt Football Players on NFL Cut Day

Over the weekend, the NFL preseason came to a close with the conclusion of the Tennessee Titans final preseason game against the Chicago Bears. With the end of preseason marks cut day in the NFL.

While former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers was the only Commodore in the 2026 NFL Draft, Vanderbilt did have defensive lineman Khordae Sydnor, offensive linemen Isaia Glass and Bryce Henderson, safety Marlen Sewell and linebacker Langston Patterson sign to NFL teams to play in preseason games.

So, where are the former Vanderbilt players now that cut day has passed?

First and foremost, Stowers earned a spot on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster. Stowers was picked by the Eagles with the No. 54 pick in the NFL Draft back in April. Stowers improved his draft stock after a stellar showing at the NFL Combine in the spring.

Stowers played in two of the Eagles preseason games over the month of August. Against the Baltimore Ravens, Stowers had three catches for 12 yards on three targets. Against the New England Patriots, Stowers did not record a reception but he was targeted on two throws.

Philadelphia is hoping Stowers will be the guy of the future in the Eagles’ tight end room. Though he will be playing behind starting tight end Dallas Goedert, it should be interesting to see how much action Stowers sees in the regular season.

Another former Vanderbilt Commodore that had some moments in the preseason was Khordae Sydnor. During the preseason, Sydnor recorded one sack and had three solo tackles for the Cleveland Browns.

On NFL cut day, though, Sydnor did not make the Browns 53-man roster. However, the Browns reportedly did sign Sydnor to their practice squad Monday afternoon.

Isaia Glass was another former Vanderbilt player that played in the NFL preseason. As a Commodore, he helped Vanderbilt’s offensive line to be one of the best in college football.

In the preseason, Glass played for the Carolina Panthers. Although Glass did not make the 53-man roster on cut day, the Panthers did announce that they signed Glass to their practice squad.

The other three former Vanderbilt players that played in the preseason — Langston Patterson, Bryce Henderson and Marlen Sewell — were all waived by their respective teams.

During the preseason with the Dallas Cowboys, Patterson came away with five tackles while Sewell finished the NFL preseason with three tackles as a member of the Chicago Bears. Henderson played for the Los Angeles Rams during the preseason

As of Tuesday morning, there are no reports of any of the three being signed to a NFL practice squad.

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