What Is Evan Hampton's Status After Leaving Vanderbilt Football Loss on Cart? Clark Lea Provides Update

LEXINGTON, KY—Vanderbilt running back Evan Hampton was carted off the field in the first half of Vanderbilt’s 34-17 loss to Kentucky and is legitimately “hurt,” Clark Lea said postgame.

“I've got to get official reads, I'll have an update on that later, but, I mean, he was not able to finish the game,” Lea said. “He was on a scooter, so we're gonna get him X-rays and kind of get the details of that. I hate that for a hometown, a Kentucky native playing back in his home state, it was unfortunate. He's been such a bright spot for us. and has such a bright future for us too. I mean, he's a part of that kind of identity that we're gonna have to forward.”

There’s some level of belief in Vanderbilt’s program that Hampton could be its running back of the future, and it appeared as if he also could’ve helped it in the present. Hampton played a career-high seven snaps in Vanderbilt’s week six loss to Ole Miss and has seen the field in all of its games outside of its opener against Austin Peay.

Hampton was among Vanderbilt's most impressive and productive players in fall camp as a result of his combination of straight-line speed and ability to catch out of the backfield. The path to playing time was never all that clear for Hampton, but he clearly earned some trust with Lea and company as a result of his performance in camp and his tools.

“I think my ability to see the field and understand defenses is a major factor to my success,” Hampton told Vandy on SI while he was a recruit, “And I'm looking to add more moves into my inventory and continue to get stronger and faster."

Vanderbilt was heavily involved in Hampton’s recruitment before he committed to Louisville, but Hampton flipped his commitment from Louisville to Vanderbilt in the final months of his recruitment and gave Vanderbilt a pledge that helped to legitimize its 2026 freshman class.

Hampton–an Owensboro, Kentucky native–has 18 rushing yards on the season on seven attempts and has returned four kicks this season for 70 yards. Vanderbilt likes Hampton as a pass catcher, but he is yet to record a reception this season.

Now, it will have to move forward without Hampton in its backfield rotation. He was a candidate to take on a heavier workload down the stretch, but he will now have to wait to resume his development.

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