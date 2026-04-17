What To Watch For As Jared Curtis and Vanderbilt Football Take Field In Spring Game

NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt football takes the field at FirstBank Stadium, in front of fans, on Saturday. Yes, really.

Vanderbilt's spring game will take place on Saturday as Jared Curtis and company wrap spring practice and take the field to provide a glimpse as to what they could be in his first season. Curtis still has to earn everything that he's hoping to acheive this season despite his five-star status.

Here's what to watch for as Curtis and his teammates take the field.

The quarterback battle

All eyes will be on Jared Curtis, but if the season started today Vanderbilt veteran Blaze Berlowitz would also be in play for the starting job.

Curtis was impressive in Vanderbilt’s last scrimmage, but Berlowitz had perhaps his best outing in a scrimmage setting. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea says that he won’t make a decision on the starter coming out of the spring, but this could give him a significant—very public—data point.

Vanderbilt’s staff is also considering—and giving significant reps to—Jack Elliott and Whit Muschamp. Each of them will have a chance to make a statement on Saturday.

Most notably, though, Curtis will play in front of Vanderbilt’s fanbase for the first time since his commitment shook the college football world. Will he bring it?

Depth pieces

The expectation is that Vanderbilt will be without Sedrick Alexander, Junior Sherrill, Miles Capers, Cole Spence, Bryan Longwell and likely a few other starters on Saturday out of precaution. As a result, there will be plenty of reps to go around.

At running back, freshman Evan Hampton and sophomore Gabe Fields will get plenty of run. At receiver, seemingly everyone will get a chance. Spence being out of the lineup will give Walter Taylor some extended run.

In Longwell’s likely absence, Austin Howard and Jamison Curtis are likely to have a chance to prove themselves. The opportunity will also be aplenty for Mason Carter. Can any of them take advantage?

Can a Vanderbilt receiver emerge?

There aren’t many givens in Vanderbilt’s receiver room outside of Sherrill, but Saturday could be a day in which someone really emerges.

Cole Adams and Joseph McVay have each had their moments throughout spring ball, could either of them have a big day on the biggest stage Vanderbilt has played on to this point? Vanderbilt could also benefit from a good day from Ja’Corey Thomas, Brycen Coleman and Tristen Brown.

This also represents a real opportunity for freshman receivers Owen Cabell and Khaden Smith as well as Vanderbilt’s sophomores Kayleb Barnett and Lebron Hill.

Who can meet the moment on Saturday?

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