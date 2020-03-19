Where Commodores rank on Big Board For NFL Draft

Nashville, Tn.- The NFL Draft is the only actual event on the nation's sports calendar that is still scheduled to go forward on its original date at the point, as the league will hold a fan-less draft April 23-23 in Las Vegas.

There will also be other concessions made by the league in holding the now made-for-television event in the home of the league's newest team, the Raiders who will play their inaugural season in the desert this coming season.

Regardless of fans or other things on the periphery, the main purpose of the draft is to allow league teams to add new players to their rosters, which is where the latest Big Draft Board from Bleacher Report comes in.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report released his latest player rankings on Monday and the Vanderbilt Commodores threesome of Ke'Shawn Vaugh, Jared Pinkney, and Kalijah Lipscomb should all be encouraged by their rankings, at least on one media pundits projections anyway.

Where do the three former Commodores land on Miller's latest list?

RUNNING BACKS

1. D'Andre Swift, Georgia

2. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

3. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

4. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

5. Cam AkersvFlorida State

6. Zack Moss, Utah

7. AJ Dillon, Boston College

8. Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

9. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

10. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

2. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

3. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

4. Justin Jefferson, LSU

5. Tee Higgins, Clemson

6. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

7. Denzel Mims, Baylor

8. KJ Hamler, Penn State

9. Jalen Reagor, TCU

10. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

11. Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

12. Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

13. Michael Pittman Jr., USC

14. Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

15. Devin Duvernay, Texas

16. Gabriel Davis, UCF

17. Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

18. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

19. Van Jefferson, Florida

20. Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State

21. Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

22. Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

TIGHT END

1. Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

2. Adam Trautman, Dayton

3. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

4. Hunter Bryant, Washington

5. Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

6. Devin Asiasi, UCLA

7. Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

8. Thaddeus Moss, LSU

9. Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

10. Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati

Based on these numbers it would seem that all three would hear their names called in April and begin their next level of football in the NFL in the coming months.

