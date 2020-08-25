SI.com
Where Do Things Stand With Vanderbilt's Football Season?

Greg Arias

When news broke late last week of a stoppage of practice and all team activities for the Vanderbilt football team, speculation as to what might happen next began. 

It's late in the process, and the Commodores are losing valuable practice time while dealing with this latest round of positive COVID-19 tests. It's a less than ideal situation for players and coaches as they are about to embark on a 10-game SEC minefield of a season. 

So, where is the university in support of their football program in 2020? 

Squarely behind them according to a statement released Tuesday.

 "We will continue to follow our safety guidelines and implement additional measures as necessary while we look forward to resuming team activities," read the statement. 

On Monday and in the wake of rumors surrounding the current situation, Commodore Country reached out to Vanderbilt Athletics and was referred to a previous statement released by the athletic department. 

"This is a common-sense approach to starting a football season under incredibly challenging circumstances," said Candice Lee, Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director. "The safety and well-being of our student-athletes remain our greatest priority. This model was informed by broad expertise and advice, including from the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, which includes representatives from each of our institutions. It's exciting that our student-athletes have the opportunity to compete and win in the nation's finest conference." 

"Vanderbilt will stay focused on ensuring this football season is as safe as possible for our student-athletes, the coaches and staff who support them, and Commodore Nation. Now, more than ever, we must work together, and I know we're up to the task."

There has been no indication from the athletic department as to when practice and team activities will be allowed to resume. However, when they do, head coach Derek Mason and his staff and team will find themselves squarely behind the "Eight-Ball" in terms of preparations for their season opener. 

The Commodores are scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 in College Station against Texas A&M. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven. 

