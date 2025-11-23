Where Vanderbilt Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 13
Vanderbilt football put together perhaps its most convincing performance of the season Saturday, rolling past Kentucky 45-17 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores dominated from the opening kickoff, outscoring the Wildcats 45-3 through three quarters behind a complete effort on both sides of the ball.
Above all, though, the day belonged to Diego Pavia. On his senior day, the Heisman Trophy contender delivered his signature performance, throwing for 484 yards and 5 touchdowns while adding 48 rushing yards and another score — all against a strong defense that had allowed a combined 10 points to Florida and Auburn in the two weeks prior. He exited to a standing ovation from the crowd inside FirstBank Stadium, a fitting moment for a quarterback who has reshaped Vanderbilt’s entire football program in his two seasons on West End.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Pavia said. “I'm super thankful for the crowd, the fans, they showed up this year.”
Pavia’s favorite target early on was Tre Richardson, who’s emerged as a serious weapon for the Commodores this season. The Washburn transfer hauled in six catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns, repeatedly stretching the field against the Kentucky secondary.
“Not a lot of people impact the game [like Richardson],” head coach Clark Lea said after the game. “When he gets out on the field, all that gets him in the right position, and then he can hit the accelerator and run past you.”
Defensively, Vanderbilt delivered a statement after two poor showings against Auburn and Texas. Defensive coordinator Steve Gregory’s unit surrendered just three points and fewer than 150 scrimmage yards through three quarters, leaning on a revitalized secondary that rotated four primary cornerbacks on the outside. Martel Hight and Kolbey Taylor combined for three interceptions, while Vanderbilt’s pass rush provided 2 sacks, 7 QB hurries, and 7 TFLs.
The win capped a historic home season for Vanderbilt. The Commodores finished undefeated at home for the first time since 1982 and reached nine for the first time since 1985. Still, their College Football Playoff hopes hinge on beating Tennessee next week and getting at least one break elsewhere — specifically, a loss from either Oklahoma, Alabama, or Notre Dame.
“We need to focus now on finishing in Knoxville,” Lea said. “That’s how we give ourselves the best chance.
Despite Vanderbilt’s convincing win, it didn’t move much in the rankings, as every team above it in last week's rankings either won or was idle. Even so, the performance strengthened Vanderbilt’s postseason resume, backed by its explosive offense.
Here’s where the Commodores’ stand in the Week 14 Polls:
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State, (61), 11-0, 1573
2. Indiana, 11-0, 1495
3. Texas A&M, (2), 11-0, 1461
4. Georgia, 10-1, 1378
5. Oregon, 10-1, 1291
6. Ole Miss, 10-1, 1262
7. Texas Tech, 10-1, 1211
8. Oklahoma, 9-2, 1108
9. Notre Dame, 9-2, 1073
10. Alabama, 9-2, 1002
11. BYU, 10-1, 943
12. Vanderbilt, 9-2, 828
13. Miami (FL), 9-2, 781
14. Utah, 9-2, 774
15. Michigan, 9-2, 683
16. Texas, 8-3, 615
17. Virginia, 9-2, 532
18. Tennessee, 8-3, 499
19. Georgia Tech, 9-2, 344
20. USC, 8-3, 313
21. James Madison, 10-1, 262
22. North Texas, 10-1, 251
23. Tulane, 9-2, 186
24. Pittsburgh, 8-3, 158
25. SMU, 8-3, 109
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 86; Navy 58; Washington 39; Missouri 32; Iowa 32; Arizona 30; San Diego State 29; Houston 22; Penn State 4; Illinois 4; Connecticut 4; UNLV 2; South Florida 1;
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
*Will be updated when the AP Top 25 Poll comes out*