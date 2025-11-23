Tre Richardson’s Career Day Lifts Vanderbilt — On and Off the Field
Impact is the word that keeps appearing alongside Tre Richardson’s name.
The Washburn transfer’s value has been felt all over the field since he first stepped onto Vanderbilt’s campus over the summer. His 124-yard performance two weekends ago against Auburn wasn’t good enough for him, so he decided to top it Saturday against Kentucky — in the first half alone.
"It was a very special game for me,” Richardson said. “Especially to send the seniors off that way.”
Emerging as a legitimate deep threat for quarterback Diego Pavia, Richardson hauled in two long touchdowns in the opening two quarters, finishing the half with six catches for 159 yards and three scores. He was the most impactful player on the field — except for maybe the guy throwing him the ball — through the game’s first 30 minutes.
“Not a lot of people impact the game [like Richardson],” Lea said after the game. “He’s battled some personal adversity and he’s confident, he’s made great connections, and he’s such a smart player. When he gets out on the field, all that gets him in the right position, and then he can hit the accelerator and run past you.”
But Richardson’s impact stretches well beyond the hashes at FirstBank Stadium. Priding himself on making a difference in the world around him, the Topeka, Kansas, native took to X last Friday asking for places to volunteer and serve Thanksgiving meals.
After connecting with several Nashville residents, he made several pledges to help the local community — including a 5:30 a.m. volunteer shift on Sunday Morning . So, while his teammates may be out celebrating the Commodores 9-2 start, Richardson will be preparing for an early wake-up to serve others.
“When I was younger, my mom always told me that giving back is the best thing,” Richardson said. “And so, from Kansas to here, I decided to give back.”
Richardson committed to a half dozen other volunteer events in the Nashville area over the next few weeks, including one 90 minutes away from campus.
“Red Boiling Springs Church of Christ is serving Thanksgiving meals from 11am – 1 pm,” Richardson wrote on X. “I know it’s an hour and a half away, but distance is not a good enough reason to not help, so my family and I will take that drive. Hopefully, I can get some of my teammates to come as well.”
Richardson arrived at Vanderbilt without a guaranteed starting spot and was initially expected to be primarily used as a gadget-option on screens, jet sweeps, and touch passes. Few anticipated he would develop into such a complete receiver. The junior has caught 34 passes for 609 yards this season, doubling the 300-yard goal he set for himself back in August. He’s also served as Vanderbilt’s primary kick returner, and he would have had a fourth touchdown against Kentucky on a return if it hadn’t been called back for holding.
“I’ve overachieved what I expected,” Richardson said on Tuesday. “The more games go on, I feel like I make more of an impact than I expected to.”
Now, Richardson has formed a formidable duo with Junior Sherrill as the Commodores’ outside receivers. Both eclipsed the 500-yard season mark against Kentucky, providing the stability Vanderbilt has long lacked at wideout. Pavia deserves plenty of credit for the team's offensive leap, but the players on the receiving end of his spirals shouldn’t be overlooked.
“I've been just so impressed with him,” Lea said. “I've been beyond impressed with his level of professionalism.”