Where Vanderbilt Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 After Week 8
Vanderbilt Football delivered perhaps its most important win in decades on Saturday, beating LSU 31-24 and leaving poll voters forced to take notice. Now, its a top-10 team in the country.
With a 6-1 record for the first time in 75 seasons, Vanderbilt has firmly placed themselves among the top teams in the country. For a team that entered 2025 unranked and largely overlooked, the Commodores have spent the past two months dismantling all the expectations surrounding them.
“This is the story of a team and a program that is finding external validation through internal investment,” head coach Clark Lea said after the win. “The deeper we go and care, the stronger the brotherhood will be.”
Saturday’s win over LSU didn’t carry the miracle-like feel of last year’s upset win over Alabama. Instead, it felt methodical and controlled. The win clinched a bowl game for Vanderbilt, though its eyes are set on far bigger prizes this season.
“We’re trying to win a national championship,” tight end Cole Spence said. “That’s our goal for this year. If we end the season with six wins, we’d be pissed.”
Quarterback Diego Pavia continued to be the engine to Vanderbilt’s rise, throwing and rushing for a combined 246 yards and 3 touchdowns without turning the ball over. Tights ends Eli Stowers and Spence anchored the passing game, hauling in 8 receptions for 88 yards together, while offensive coordinator Tim Beck’s schemes made a very stout LSU defense look weak.
Defensively, Vanderbilt held strong in the moments that mattered most, forcing four field goals and coming up with two key three-and-outs at the end of the fourth quarter.
With their win, the Commodores are ranked higher than they’ve been in several decades, climbing six spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll to No. 12 and seven spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 10. It's the highest Vanderbilt has been ranked since 1947.
Next week, College Gameday will travel to Nashville for the first time since 2008 as Vanderbilt hosts No. 15 Missouri in a high-stakes clash with college football playoff ramifications attached to it. The Commodores opened as -2.5 favorites against Missouri after its overtime win over Auburn.
Here’s where Vanderbilt stands in the Week 8 Polls:
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State, (65), 7-0, 1625
2. Indiana, 7-0, 1549
3. Texas A&M, 7-0, 1470
4. Alabama, 6-1, 1408
5. Georgia, 6-1, 1358
6. Oregon, 6-1, 1302
7. Georgia Tech, 7-0, 1153
8. Ole Miss, 6-1, 1110
9. Miami (FL), 5-1, 1027
10. BYU, 7-0, 990
11. Oklahoma, 6-1, 960
12. Vanderbilt, 6-1, 902
13. Notre Dame, 5-2, 872
14. Missouri, 6-1, 778
15. Texas Tech, 6-1, 738
16. Virginia, 6-1, 528
17. Tennessee, 5-2, 523
18. Texas, 5-2, 483
19. LSU, 5-2, 451
20. South Florida, 6-1, 393
21. Cincinnati, 6-1, 355
22. Louisville, 5-1, 336
23. Illinois, 5-2, 192
24. Michigan, 5-2, 175
25. Arizona State, 5-2, 144
Others receiving votes: Navy 59; USC 52; Utah 51; Tulane 45; Houston 34; Iowa 17; James Madison 9; Iowa State 9; San Diego State 4; North Texas 4; Washington 3; UNLV 3; SMU 3; Memphis 3; TCU 2; Pittsburgh 2; Boise State 2; Northwestern 1;
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State, (60), 7-0, 1643
2. Indiana, (6), 7-0, 1583
3. Texas A&M, 7-0, 1499
4. Alabama, 6-1, 1463
5. Georgia, 6-1, 1360
6. Oregon, 6-1, 1317
7. Georgia Tech, 7-0, 1143
8. Ole Miss, 6-1, 1119
9. Miami (FL), 5-1, 1073
10. Vanderbilt, 6-1, 1031
11. BYU, 7-0, 975
12. Notre Dame, 5-2, 964
13. Oklahoma, 6-1, 882
14. Texas Tech, 6-1, 782
15. Missouri, 6-1, 748
16. Virginia, 6-1, 624
17. Tennessee, 5-2, 527
18. South Florida, 6-1, 501
19. Louisville, 5-1, 458
20. LSU, 5-2, 388
21. Cincinnati, 6-1, 350
22. Texas, 5-2, 318
23. Illinois, 5-2, 168
24. Arizona State, 5-2, 155
25. Michigan, 5-2, 123
Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 97, Utah 40, Tulane 37, Houston 34, Navy 28, San Diego St. 7, James Madison 6, Boise St. 4, TCU 2, Minnesota 1.