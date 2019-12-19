VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Which Of Vanderbilt's New Freshman Is Likely To Play First

Greg Arias

When it comes to which of the newest Vanderbilt Commodores freshman class and which might be the first to see action in their true freshman season, there are three to four early favorites for that honor. 

Quarterback is, of course, the most important position on the field, and one where the Commodores struggled in 2019. Incoming freshman quarterback Ken Seals has already expressed his intentions to battle to be the game one starter next season.    

True freshman Mike Wright will also have a chance to stake his claim to the starting quarterback position as he will battle Seals, Mo Hasan, and JUCO transfer Jeremy Moussa for the spot. Don't automatically count Wright out of winning this spot too. He is a dual-threat and is equally as dangerous running the football as he is passing. He would add a different dimension to the offense, which is something head coach Derek Mason has mentioned.    

Both De'Rickey Wright and Chase Lloyd have a chance to find playing time as true freshmen, Wright at safety, wide receiver or possibly linebacker. Lloyd is a candidate in the secondary. 

However, there's one freshman who has a slightly clearer path to the field because of graduation losses and the numbers in his position group.    

Rocko Griffin (5'9" 187), the true freshman from Savannah, Ga. will bring blazing speed (4.35 40 yard dash) to the Commodores backfield. His speed is like none other currently on the roster. 

Sophomore to-be Keyon Brooks will be projected as the early frontrunner to be the starter, replacing the graduated Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Ja'Veon Marlow, a redshirt sophomore along with Sophomore JR Tran-Reno, Mitchell Pryor and senior-to-be Jamauri Wakefield round out the current roster at running back. 

Brooks, Tran-Reno, Pryor, and Wakefield are all bigger back, over 200-pounds and are more between the tackles style runners, though Brooks can press the edge and turn the corner. Marlow, like Griffin, is a smaller back (5'11"  190) but does not possess the game-changing speed of Griffin. 

Just look around the SEC and you will find a large number of backs who have either started or found playing time for other teams, which includes Brooks himself who was a true freshman as the number two back last season. 

You can't teach or coach speed and when you have someone like Griffin, it will be hard for coaches not to want to find ways to get him on the field both early and often, true freshman or not.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quarterback Battle A Big One For Vanderbilt

Greg Arias

With the addition of three new faces and the return of Mo Hasan, the battle for the starting quarterback position will be the most intruiguing and closely watched thing starting right now.

Vanderbilt's Early Signing Day: Best Prospect

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores added 15 new names to their roster on the first day of the early signing period, but which is the best of the bunch?

Dry Spell In The Desert Dooms Vanderbilt in 78-70 Loss To Loyola-Chicago

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's men's basketball team traveled to Phoenix to face Loyola-Chicago in the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Commits Who Didn't Sign With Vanderbilt On Day One

Greg Arias

Entering the first day of the early signing period for college football, the Vanderbilt Commodores held 13 commitments. Who didn't sign on day one.

Commodores Sign Fifteen On First Day Of Early Signing Period

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores needed help at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, among others as the first day of the early signing period began Wednesday.

Vanderbilt Baseball Leads Nation With Four Preseason All-Americans

Greg Arias

Collegiate Baseball names four Commodores preseason All-Americans ahead of the 2020 baseball season.

De'Ricky Wright Flips Commitment To Vanderbilt

Greg Arias

The four-star athlete was formerly committed to Alabama then Ole Miss before deciding on Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Loyola-Chicago

Greg Arias

Here are some quick facts before today's Vanderbilt men's basketball game against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in Phoneix, as the two teams meet in the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Vanderbilt Men Looking For First-Ever Win Against Loyola-Chicago

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores are 0-3 all-time against the Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago on the hardwood. They get the change to change that tonight when the two teams meet in Phoenix this afternoon.

Early Signing Day Recruit Tracker: Vanderbilt Football 2020

Greg Arias

It's here, the early signing period of college football where recruits have a three-day window in which to sign their National Letters of Intent with the college of their choice and end their recruitment.